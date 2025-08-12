Stocks Pop on Softer CPI - 2 Technical Red Flags Loom

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 12, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.09% 10-Year Yield: 4.275 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.45% WTI Crude: $63.44 (-0.81%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.58% Gold Futures: $3,397 (-0.22%) VIX: 16.25 (+7.25%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$118,928 (-0.22%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Inflation Data Looming

July CPI rose 0.2% month-over-month and 2.7% year-over-year. That number is slightly below the 2.8% forecast. Core CPI increased 0.3% month-over-month and 3.1% year-over-year, hotter than the 3.0% estimate.

The softer headline keeps September rate cut odds intact, but sticky core inflation gives Fed hawks room to push back.

Another key driver: President Trump extended the lower tariff rate for China by 90 days.

China is the country most likely to add to CPI in the months ahead, yet its tariff deadline keeps getting pushed. With last month’s leadership shake-up at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some investors are asking whether today’s inflation figures are being “juiced.” That combination - China’s tariff reprieve and suspect CPI math - makes the inflation narrative less clear-cut. PPI data tomorrow will be a key follow-up.

Key Drivers:

CPI headline soft; core inflation still sticky.

China tariff delay raises questions on inflation’s true path.

Earnings results continue to flow (BBAI & ACHR)

PPI tomorrow could shift the rate cut narrative.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Intel (INTC) 21.24 +2.7% - Gains after CEO meeting at White House; Trump praises leadership.

Chipotle (CMG) 42.08 +1.1% - Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler, PT $50.

BigBear.ai (BBAI) 7.09 –28.4% - Missed Q2 EPS and revenue; cut FY25 revenue outlook.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) — –11.9% - Q2 update; production ramping but stock under pressure post-earnings.

PubMatic (PUBM) - –27.2% - EPS beat, but Q3 revenue guidance below consensus.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Piper Sandler to Overweight; PT $50. Sees stronger growth potential ahead.

- Piper Sandler to Overweight; PT $50. Sees stronger growth potential ahead. Five Below (FIVE) - Loop Capital to Buy; PT $165. Expects sales momentum to accelerate.

- Loop Capital to Buy; PT $165. Expects sales momentum to accelerate. com (MNDY) - Morgan Stanley to Overweight; PT $260. Positive outlook on enterprise adoption.

- Morgan Stanley to Overweight; PT $260. Positive outlook on enterprise adoption. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Piper Sandler to Overweight; PT $225. Anticipates strong cybersecurity demand.

- Piper Sandler to Overweight; PT $225. Anticipates strong cybersecurity demand. Starbucks (SBUX) — Baird to Outperform; PT $115. Improved traffic trends drive upgrade.

Downgrades

PubMatic (PUBM) — B. Riley to Neutral; PT $9. Lower Q3 revenue guidance triggers caution.

— B. Riley to Neutral; PT $9. Lower Q3 revenue guidance triggers caution. Illumina (ILMN) — Daiwa to Neutral; PT $94. Weaker growth expectations in core business.

— Daiwa to Neutral; PT $94. Weaker growth expectations in core business. Open Text (OTEX) — Jefferies to Hold; PT $33. Valuation seen as fair at current levels.

— Jefferies to Hold; PT $33. Valuation seen as fair at current levels. Shopify (SHOP) — Phillip Securities to Neutral; PT $150. Growth outlook moderating after strong run.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Stocks surged immediately after the softer July CPI hit the tape. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot more than 200 points higher as traders breathe a sigh of relief.

Fed Funds futures are also spiking as traders now bet on a 91% chance of a September rate cut and increased odds for additional easing in October and December.

That burst of optimism, however, is running headlong into two technical warning signs.

First, the VIX is back near 15 - a level that has consistently marked short-term tops as sentiment overheats.

Second, the Russell 2000 (IWM) is showing early signs of a rollover from $220, signaling potential weakness in the “risk-on” trade that drives speculative momentum.

Combined with stretched valuations, a 90-day tariff reprieve for China that could complicate inflation’s path, and lingering skepticism about the CPI data itself, these factors suggest the post-report rally may not have much follow-through.

Near-term headwinds could emerge quickly if tomorrow’s PPI or the Fed’s Jackson Hole messaging rattles the current bullish narrative.