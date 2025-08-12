Why Investors Shouldn’t Panic Over Valero Energy’s (VLO) Unusual Options Activity

Although monitoring unusual options activity may allow retail traders to gain an asymmetric informational edge, the data should be interpreted cautiously. Fuel producer Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) offers a case study on this very topic.

On Monday, VLO stock represented one of the highlights in Barchart’s unusual stock options volume screener, which reveals the top 500 securities flashing aberrant transactions relative to established norms. Theoretically, understanding this data may provide an advantage as the smart money often uses the options market to initiate positions without going to the open market (and thereby tipping off public investors as to their intentions).

However, options can be bought and sold, which makes metrics such as put/call ratios difficult to interpret at face value. Regarding VLO stock, the aforementioned ratio landed at around 0.256, indicating far more volume for calls than puts. On the surface, this seems bullish because call options give holders the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying security at the listed strike price.

But looking at options flow — which focuses exclusively on big block transactions likely placed by institutional investors — net trade sentiment fell to $209,900 below parity, thus favoring the bears. In other words, the calls were sold, which have neutral to pessimistic implications.

Still, it appears that most of these credit-based calls were for the $155 strike price expiring Jan. 16, 2026. Put another way, the call sellers are underwriting the risk that VLO stock will not rise materially above $155 prior to expiration. So long as the profitability threshold isn’t met on the debit side, the call sellers will collect income.

For bullish speculators, it could mean that there’s a path toward $155 before the security meets resistance. Thus, the unusual options activity may not be a deterrent as initially believed.

Setting Up a Trade for VLO Stock

Now, the one issue with interpreting sold calls in the options flow screener is the vagueness of the position. Credit sellers are basically betting that VLO stock won’t rise above $158.30 (which appears to be the point where sellers would lose money on an intrinsic basis at expiration) over roughly the next one-and-a-half-year period. That still gives us a lot of room for possibilities below this level.

To set up a trade for VLO stock, I’m going to use discrete-event analysis, discretizing the price action of VLO into categorizable behavioral states. This process aligns with classic Russian mathematical axioms inspired by Andrey Markov but modified for the stock market. The idea here is to identify recurring patterns and extract forward probabilistic matrices.

In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy VLO stock four times and sell six times. During this period, the security enjoyed an upward bias. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 4-6-U. It’s an unusual sequence as the balance of distributive sessions outweighs accumulative yet the trajectory is positive.

Still, we must make sure that any bullish setup is going to beat the null hypothesis or the baseline probability. Since January 2019, the chance that a long position in VLO stock will be profitable on any given week is 52.02%.

In contrast, our alternative hypothesis is that, because of the flashing of the 4-6-U sequence, the likelihood of upside jumps to 91.67%. Further, the median return assuming the positive pathway is 1.33%, with an additional performance boost of 2.08% available should the bulls maintain control of the market for the next three weeks.

To be sure, I’m not necessarily comfortable with probabilities that high in the equities sector. However, the p-value for this signal is 0.0047, which indicates a 0.47% chance that the implications of the signal could occur randomly as opposed to intentionally.

If you’re willing to take a risk, the 135/140 bull call spread expiring Sep. 19 could be in play. This trade offers a maximum payout of 159% should VLO stock trigger the short strike price ($140) at expiration. The more probabilistically reasonable wager would be the 130/135 bull spread, also expiring Sep. 19. However, in this case, the max payout slips to just under 82%.