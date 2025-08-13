Is Rigetti (RGTI) Stock Poised to Surge to $20 and Beyond After Q2?

Rigetti (RGTI) is a quantum computing stock that investors have been buying aggressively, alongside a few other quantum computing startups. These stocks are highly speculative, and likely, most of these quantum startups may not even reach profitability. However, that's only if quantum computing research gets stuck. There have been plenty of breakthroughs, and the potential alone is enormous enough for these companies to trade at steep valuations.

It's a good idea to have exposure to some of these stocks. If any of them are involved in a paradigm-shifting breakthrough, the upside will be equally as game-changing for your portfolio.

With that aside, let's take a look at the technicals and the fundamentals here.

Rigetti reported Q2 earnings this week and posted $1.8 million in revenue, down 41% year-over-year. Net loss was $39.7 million and well over the $12.4 million loss in the year-ago quarter. This was due to $22.8 million in non-cash losses related to changes in derivative warrants and earn-out liabilities.

Regardless, the company has $571.6 million in cash. This should be enough to fund losses for years, or even indefinitely if RGTI stock keeps trading at a premium, as this would allow management to keep raising cash. The company raised $350 million in Q2 and paid off its debt.

Can RGTI stock surge above $20?

If the AI rally continues, I’m bullish that RGTI stock could reach $30 or more by year-end. Almost all investors should have at least some exposure to quantum computing, and this is one of the few stocks you can do that with.

In the immediate term, there’s support at the 20-day moving average and the 7-day moving average.

However, there’s significant put options interest near $14.5.

The “max pain” sits right at the $14.5 price, meaning the stock may gravitate towards it. At the moment, $15 looks more likely than $20. $19 is where RGTI stock topped out earlier, and the call open interest at $18 can keep the price pinned, too. It would need a sudden and unexpected positive catalyst to push RGTI stock above it. I remain bullish long-term, and I don’t see a move to the single digits until the broader AI rally turns bearish. However, the short term is more precarious, and I’d hold for now.