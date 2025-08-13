OKLO Stock at $100 or $50 in 2025? Here’s Where It Can Go.

Oklo (OKLO) is a small modular reactor company that makes fast neutron reactors. The Aurora SMR is its flagship, which can make up to 75 MW of electrical power by using recycled nuclear waste as fuel. Investors have been piling into OKLO stock due to how much potential these SMR companies have as AI and data centers drive up electricity demand.

Plus, it completed Phase 1 of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's readiness assessment without major issues and will submit a Combined License Application by Q4 2025. Support. These companies have plenty of support from the Trump administration, and executive orders are accelerating nuclear licensing.

OKLO stock still went up after it reported Q2 earnings this week, though it is stuck below $80.

Net loss was $28 million, and the company is still pre-revenue. The loss of $0.18 per share missed analyst expectations of a $0.12 per share. This was due to operating expenses rising to $28 million from $17.8 million in the year-ago quarter. There was also $11.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.

Still, Oklo raised $460 million in June and ended Q2 with $683 million in cash and marketable securities. This leaves plenty of money for the company to keep the lights on and develop its nuclear tech further.

On top of that, the Department of Energy plans to have at least three reactors operational by mid-2026. Oklo was selected for the DOE's reactor pilot projects. This is well ahead of Oklo's target, so analysts are positive.

Can OKLO stock go to $100 or will it fall to $50?

OKLO stock has failed to break and hold above $80 and is trading near $77 as of writing. There's still plenty of momentum here, and I believe the stock is poised to break through $100.

If we look at seasonal returns, the second half of the year has generally been more positive.

The current price needs to pass $80 to make a move to $100 and beyond. There’s major support all the way at $70, with more minor support levels at $75 and $65. I expect the stock to remain more muted in the short term, but I remain bullish for the long run due to the significant potential of more positive moves by the government. This could lead to enough momentum for the stock to get over $80.

This should open the way for a move to $100 and beyond. If the broader market gets bearish and it breaks below $70, that’s when I’d be more worried about a move to $50.