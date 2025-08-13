Should You Buy or Sell Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Above $10?

Archer Aviation (ACHR) is an early-stage electric vertical takeoff (eVTOL) company that has made solid progress in recent months. ACHR stock is up 184.7% in the past year as more investors noticed how much potential there is, especially with the government pushing for more progress on this front. For example, the Pentagon has allocated $13.4 billion for hardware that aligns with what Archer Aviation is offering.

Most of the success that Archer Aviation bulls have had was back in late 2024. Since then, the stock has mainly traded sideways, and breakouts above $10 didn't last long.

The stock has broken above $10 again, and this happened despite an earnings miss.

Archer Aviation missed analyst expectations on earnings per share (EPS), posting -$0.36. Analysts expected -$0.26. This was due to higher operating expenses and a significant non-cash charge of $52 million in stock-based compensation and another $02 million related to warrant valuation. Adjusted EBITDA actually fell inside the earlier guidance of -$100 million to -$120 million, and it came in at -$118.7 million.

Wall Street ended up rewarding the stock and pushed it above $10 due to the company reporting $1.7 billion of cash on its balance sheet after raising $850 million in June. The cash should run the business smoothly for about 29 more months, and many expect revenue to surge significantly by then. This should give Archer Aviation more pricing power, or at least lead the stock higher to a point where management can raise even more cash and expand.

The long-term potential here remains bullish as Archer was named the exclusive air taxi provider for the 2028 LA Olympics and advanced its manufacturing, with six Midnight aircraft now in production. It also delivered its first Midnight aircraft to the UAE for test flights. It could start posting revenue as early as this year.

Should you buy or sell ACHR stock above $10?

The current price is roughly at the "max pain" price, where ACHR stock is more or less pinned. However, a significant number of traders expect it to break through $15 and reach $20 in the coming months.

I’m bullish in the short term, as market makers will hedge to neutralize delta against the large number of put options. This gives strong support at $10, $9.5, and $9. The call options do the opposite, as in they act as resistance, but the large number of traders betting on ambitious targets out to $20 means they are aware of potential catalysts to trigger such a move. Hence, I believe ACHR stock remains a buy unless there’s a sharp move to the downside below $8.