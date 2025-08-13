Tariff Boom and Crypto Zoom: Stocks Rise as Nvidia Leads and Inflation Softens

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 13, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.23% 10-Year Yield: +0.21% (+2.1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.26% WTI Crude: $62.71 (-0.73%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.31% Gold Futures: 3,415 (+0.48%) VIX: 14.47 (-1.77%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$120,376 (+1.81%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariff Revenue Surges, Gold and Bitcoin Rise, Nvidia Dominates the Market, and Inflation Rises

A Huge Tariff Haul: U.S. tariff revenue surged over 300% in July, bringing in a record $29.6 billion in a single month, putting it on pace to exceed $350 billion in one year. While President Trump has floated the idea of eliminating the income tax for those earning under $200,000, estimates by the Tax Foundation indicate the unprecedented amount of money collected would only replace half of income the tax brings in ($737.5 billion) – even though the tariffs more than doubled the estimate the organization thought they would generate ($167 billion).

If the 90-day pause on China tariffs is not extended again in November, the government could collect over $500 billion a year in tariff revenue.

Despite the efforts of Elon Musk and DOGE, passage of the Big Beautiful Bill only increased government spending. Last month, the U.S. deficit jumped a whopping 19% to $47 billion. While Congress said to cut government spending we have to increase government spending first, it's clear we have a government spending problem, not a revenue problem. It means we'll likely be dealing with the IRS for the foreseeable future. But we can always hope.

A Risk-On Asset Environment: Because July had fewer business days than last year, tax receipts were less than usual. With government spending hitting a record $630 billion last month, there was a massive $291 billion deficit, and tax receipts only covering about 10% of the total. Coupled with rising interest rate cuts by the Fed, gold and Bitcoin (BTC) are jumping.

Gold is up more than 16% in the last six months and nearly 37% higher over the past year. The S&P 500 is up 20% in the last 12 months. Bitcoin is obviously doing even better, up 24% and 103%, respectively. And futures for both are rising today.

Inflation Rises, But Not Why You Think: July CPI was 2.7%, indicating baic necessities inflation was much higher:

Utility Gas: +13.8% Car Repair: +6.5% Hospital Services: +5.8% Electricity: +5.5% Car Insurance: +5.3% Meat and Eggs: +5.2% Homeowner Costs: +4.1% Rent: +3.5%

Yet none of those things are directly because of tariffs. Tariff-related inflation was mostly non-existent, which puts the Federal Reserve in a quandary. The headline number is low, but core inflation is hot. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had previously said rates couldn't be cut because he was expecting tariff-related inflation to rise in the coming months but that hasn't materialized. It's why the expectation for a September rate cut is mounting.

Nvidia Breaks a New Record: Nvidia (NVDA) continues to climb, rising just 0.6% yesterday, but its market cap of $4.47 trillion now accounts for more than 8% of the S&P 500. No stock in the history of the index has achieved such a high weighting.

On June 26, NVDA stock exhibited a powerful technical signal known as the Golden Cross, where its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed above its 200-day SMA. This event is widely regarded as a bullish indicator, suggesting strong upward momentum. Since then, NVDA stock has surged 19% while the S&P 500 is up less than 6%, though it closed above the 6,400 level for the first time ever yesterday.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) $264.83 +1.3% - Wall Street is holding firm on its Buy recommendations with Well Fargo and JPMorgan reiterating their calls.

Albemarle (ALB) $80.52 +3.2% - Expectations for lithium prices to jump boost prospects for a rebound.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) $21.00 +7.09% - Luxury good retailer jumps after reporting Q1 2026 earnings that show a $53 million profit even as sales fall.

Cava Group (CAVA) $64.30 -23.9% - Restaurant chain cut its sales outlook after reporting weak same-store sales growth in Q2.

BigBear.ai (BBAI) $5.90 -1.01% - AI shop continues to fall after missing top and bottom line estimates and cutting full-year revenue guidance again.

Stratasys (SSYS) $10.36 -8.88% - 3D printing outfit cuts full-year revenue guidance after reporting Q2 results that highlight the impact of tariffs, inflation, high interest rates, and supply chain costs.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Novo Nordisk (NVO) upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Kohl's (KSS) upgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Barrick Mining (B) upgraded to Hold at CIBC

Capri Holdings (CPRI) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $24

Downgrades:

Union Pacific (UNP) downgraded to Hold at Argus

On Holding (ONON) downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies, tgt $40

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, tgt $1

PubMatic (PUBM) downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley, tgt $9

Today’s Bottom Line:

U.S. stock futures are rising this morning after yesterday's strong session that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite close at record highs while the Dow gained 483 points – 1.1% to close at 44,458. Asian markets are also higher today, with Japan's Nikkei topping 43,000 for the first time.

President Trump will meet virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders today ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Putin has agreed in principle to ending the war but only so long as he keeps the occupied, mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, something Zelenskyy and European leaders are adamantly opposed.

Crypto is having a bullish run beyond just Bitcoin. Spot Ether ETFs enjoyed a record $1 billion. The Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) alone attracted $640 million yesterday, the most ever, as demand for ETH soars. Most of the big news doesn't revolve around BTC.

The second-largest stablecoin Circle posted better-than-expected results while Ethereum treasury company Bitmine (BMNR) plans to sell $20 billion more of its stock to buy more of the crypto.

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) rose 6.2% yesterday and is up another 3.9% in premarket trading, riding the wave of enthusiasm behind the crypto. ETH is up 68% in the last six months, reflecting the overall support of crypto from the Trump administration. It has more than tripled from its 52-week low in April.