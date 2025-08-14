Forget Exxon Mobil (XOM): Why This Overlooked Energy Trade Deserves Your Attention Instead

On the surface, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) would seem to be the oil and gas giant to consider. One of the supermajors, Exxon will likely always command relevance. However, there were rising questions about the viability of XOM stock, particularly amid a shaky macroeconomic environment, which has contributed to lower oil prices. However, the company erased much of these doubts with its latest financial disclosure.

For the second quarter, Exxon posted earnings per share of $1.64. Heading into the disclosure, Wall Street analysts had anticipated EPS of $1.54. On the top line, the company generated $81.5 million, beating out the consensus revenue target of $80.77 billion.

Management noted that the company pumped 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd), per a CNBC report, representing the highest output for the second quarter since Exxon and Mobil merged. Further, production in the Permian basin hit a record 1.6 million bpd.

Still, the performance of XOM stock post-earnings disclosure hasn’t been all that great. Further, its quantitative signal is rather weak.

In the trailing 10 weeks (including this one), the market has voted to buy XOM stock six times and sell four times. During this period, XOM enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-U.

Sure, compressing the price action of XOM stock into a simple binary code may seem odd at first. However, we now have a falsifiable pattern from which we can extract forward probabilities based on the study of past analogs.

Long story short, in 54.1% of cases when the 6-4-U sequence flashes, the upside probability of XOM stock in the following week reaches 54.1%. The issue is that the baseline probability — the chance that a long position on any given week will be profitable — is 52.02%. Therefore, the delta is awfully small.

In fact, running a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.4758. With a 47.58% chance that the implications of the sequence could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally, the trading setup would be practically indistinguishable from everyday noise.

Empirically, there’s a better idea — EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Why Options Traders Ought to Consider EQT Stock Over XOM

With a market capitalization of over $32 billion, EQT is no slouch. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in hydrocarbon exploration and pipeline transport. But it’s not so much the business we’re interested in but the underlying quantitative signal.

In the trailing 10 weeks, the market voted to buy EQT stock four times and sell six times. During this period, EQT incurred a downward trajectory. Using the naming logic mentioned earlier, we’ll call this a 4-6-D sequence.

As with any other adversarial game, it’s better to commit to an offensive action when the odds favor us: Sun Tzu and “The Art of War” and all that sweet jazz. But if you don’t know the layout, you can’t take Sun Tzu’s advice seriously.

So, here it is. As a baseline, the upside probability for EQT stock for any given week is 49.13%. It’s a negative bias, yes, but whatever trading setup you come up with must beat this null hypothesis. Fortunately, our alternative hypothesis in the form of the 4-6-D carries a next-week upside probability of 59.46%, with a median return of 5.73%.

That means EQT stock could very quickly be on its way toward $54.43. If the bulls can maintain control for the next four weeks, EQT could hit $55.73.

You know what the best part is? Market makers aren’t paying attention. Consider the 52.50/55.00 bull call spread expiring Sep. 19. Right now, it features a whopping 178% maximum payout if EQT can rise through the short strike price ($55) at expiration.

That’s actually a much more realistic target than the Street is giving EQT stock credit for.

