Inflation is Alive!!! Stocks Rumble This Morning

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 14, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -.02% 10-Year Yield: -.03% (-2.5 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -.09% WTI Crude: $62.97 (+.51%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.06% Gold Futures: 3,402 (-.17%) VIX: 14.63 (+.97%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$121,678 (+1.3%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Inflation Indicators and Crypto's Embrace

Inflation watch: Markets are treading water this morning, waiting for the release of several reports on the country's economic health. The Producer Price Index (PPI) will give them yet another measure of inflation, and traders are looking to see if it walks in step with the Consumer Price Index for July. The surprisingly good inflation data has ramped up expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at its September meeting. Economists are forecasting a 0.2% increase in the PPI from June's flat reading.

Also up for review is jobless claims data for the week ending Aug. 9. The Labor Dept. is expected to report initial jobless claims will rise by 2,000 to 228,000, a fairly wide range, while continued jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 2 are expected to fall to 1.964 million from 1.974 million previously.

Crypto Remains in the Spotlight: Investors continue to buy all things crypto. Bullish (BLSH) went public in an IPO yesterday, with its stock soaring from its offer price of $37 to $68 – an 84% gain – but shares had been as high as $118, a 219% rise. BLSH is up another 13% in premarket trading.

Backed by Peter Thiel, Bullish is a crypto exchange focused on the institutional market, with trading primarily limited to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Although retail investor action in the crypto world gets most attention, it is institutional clients where the real action is taking place. As more adopt crypto – and then just the biggest, safest names – it signals growing confidence in the medium and suggests integration of digital assets into traditional financial systems will gain momentum.

It's taking off because of the adoption of regulatory frameworks globally, first MiCA in Europe, and now –belatedly – in the U.S. With a set of rules to follow, institutional investors are more confident in taking a stake. Crypto won't likely replace traditional finance, but it could be poised for more explosive growth as it expands alongside it.

Ethereum Is the One to Watch: The world's second-largest crypto, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near record-high levels ($4,751), having jumped more than 11% over the past week. It is now within striking distance of its all-time high of $4,878 hit in 2021. Analysts point to ETH as the foundation for the majority of new crypto projects and stablecoins.

Ethereum's native token, Ether, has surged 50% since the passage of the GENIUS Act on July 17. U.K. financial institution Standard Charter forecasts ETH will hit $7,000 by the end of 2025, a 47% gain from today, while others believe it could rocket to $15,000.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) $21.35 +4.7% - Reported progress on its siRNA programs, including SRP-1003 program for treating Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1, a genetic disorder, that triggered a $100 million milestone payment to its partner Arrowhead. SRPT also sold $174 million in Arrowhead stock to finance the milestone.

JD.com (JD) $33.57 +3.3% - Chinese e-commerce giant beat Wall Street

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) $63.50 +2.8% - Automotive parts retailer is moving higher ahead of its Q2 2025 earnings release before the market opens.

Smithfield Foods (SFD) $25.90 +2.5% - Reported Q2 results that beat estimates on top line and met profit expectations, while raising annual earnings guidance.

Coherent (COHR) $93.01 -18.5% - The materials and photonics company beat analyst sales and EPS estimates in Q2, but Q3 guidance was below expectations.

Circle (CRCL) $152.04 -0.7% - U.S. stablecoin issuer fell 6.2% yesterday after offering up to 10 million new shares, and is down almost 1% today.

Noodles (NDLS) $0.76 - 25.5% - Restaurant chain reported Q2 results missing sales forecasts with full-year revenue guidance below analyst expectations.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Avalon Bay Communities (NVO) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $225

CF Industries (CF) upgraded to Overweight at Barclay, tgt $100

Lumentum (LITE) upgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $135

Palo ALto Networks (PANW) upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank, tgt $220

Downgrades:

C3.ai (AI) downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer, removed target price

Synovus (SNV) downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, tgt $50

Sapiens International (SPNS) downgraded to Hold at Needham, tgt $35

Today’s Bottom Line:

The markets continued their rally yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 463 points to 44,922, up 1%, while the S&P 500 padded its gains to a new all-time high close of 6,466. Both indices have gained between 1.5% and 2% in the past week as inflation seems within control, particularly due to tariffs.

The real impetus, though, is the promise of the Fed cutting rates, and while the PPI today will likely show an increase, traders will undoubtedly ignore it if the print is not off the charts.

Of course, that introduces risk should the Fed governors not follow through on a cut. While the central bank has proved time and again that it is a reactionary force, not a proactive one, the markets are betting it will follow through this time.

Still, with government spending rapidly rising and the national debt at record levels and climbing, the critics have rightly warned we are not on a sustainable course. But momentum is building for the market to go even higher and could explode if and when a rate cut is announced.

It's a market built for risk-on investments, which is why we see crypto, gold, and other assets moving up. I'd still be cautious about making any big bets.