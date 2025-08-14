Inflation is Alive!!! Stocks Rumble This Morning

Inflation watch: Markets are treading water this morning, waiting for the release of several reports on the country's economic health. The Producer Price Index (PPI) will give them yet another measure of inflation, and traders are looking to see if it walks in step with the Consumer Price Index for July. The surprisingly good inflation data has ramped up expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at its September meeting. Economists are forecasting a 0.2% increase in the PPI from June's flat reading.
Also up for review is jobless claims data for the week ending Aug. 9. The Labor Dept. is expected to report initial jobless claims will rise by 2,000 to 228,000, a fairly wide range, while continued jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 2 are expected to fall to 1.964 million from 1.974 million previously.
Crypto Remains in the Spotlight: Investors continue to buy all things crypto. Bullish (BLSH) went public in an IPO yesterday, with its stock soaring from its offer price of $37 to $68 – an 84% gain – but shares had been as high as $118, a 219% rise. BLSH is up another 13% in premarket trading.
Backed by Peter Thiel, Bullish is a crypto exchange focused on the institutional market, with trading primarily limited to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
Although retail investor action in the crypto world gets most attention, it is institutional clients where the real action is taking place. As more adopt crypto – and then just the biggest, safest names – it signals growing confidence in the medium and suggests integration of digital assets into traditional financial systems will gain momentum.
It's taking off because of the adoption of regulatory frameworks globally, first MiCA in Europe, and now –belatedly – in the U.S. With a set of rules to follow, institutional investors are more confident in taking a stake. Crypto won't likely replace traditional finance, but it could be poised for more explosive growth as it expands alongside it.
Ethereum Is the One to Watch: The world's second-largest crypto, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near record-high levels ($4,751), having jumped more than 11% over the past week. It is now within striking distance of its all-time high of $4,878 hit in 2021. Analysts point to ETH as the foundation for the majority of new crypto projects and stablecoins.
Ethereum's native token, Ether, has surged 50% since the passage of the GENIUS Act on July 17. U.K. financial institution Standard Charter forecasts ETH will hit $7,000 by the end of 2025, a 47% gain from today, while others believe it could rocket to $15,000.
The markets continued their rally yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 463 points to 44,922, up 1%, while the S&P 500 padded its gains to a new all-time high close of 6,466. Both indices have gained between 1.5% and 2% in the past week as inflation seems within control, particularly due to tariffs.
The real impetus, though, is the promise of the Fed cutting rates, and while the PPI today will likely show an increase, traders will undoubtedly ignore it if the print is not off the charts.
Of course, that introduces risk should the Fed governors not follow through on a cut. While the central bank has proved time and again that it is a reactionary force, not a proactive one, the markets are betting it will follow through this time.
Still, with government spending rapidly rising and the national debt at record levels and climbing, the critics have rightly warned we are not on a sustainable course. But momentum is building for the market to go even higher and could explode if and when a rate cut is announced.
It's a market built for risk-on investments, which is why we see crypto, gold, and other assets moving up. I'd still be cautious about making any big bets.
