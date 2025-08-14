Novo Nordisk (NVO) vs Eli Lilly (LLY): Who’s Winning the Weight-Loss Drug War?

In the pharmaceutical space, there’s nothing hotter than weight-loss drugs. Seemingly every YouTube video features an advertisement on how individuals can live their best lives by shedding unwanted pounds. Within this ultra-popular segment, two titans stand out: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

But as the old saying goes, this town might not be big enough for the both of them. So, which one deserves your attention?

On the surface, both ideas seem compelling, in large part because they’re both on relative discounts. In the trailing month, NVO stock is down more than 26%, which might make it a buy-the-dip prospect. On the other end, LLY stock slipped over 17%. While it’s not as much of a relative bargain, there’s a lot to like here as well.

Still, if we look at these pharma giants from the framework of discrete-state analysis, a clearer picture emerges. In the trailing 10 weeks (including this one), the market voted to buy NVO stock four times and sell six times. During this period, NVO incurred a downward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 4-6-D.

At first, it may seem odd to compress the price action of NVO stock into a simple binary code. But now, we have a falsifiable signal from which we can study past analogs to determine a probabilistic path forward.

Notably, in 61.54% of cases when the 4-6-D flashes, the following week’s price action rises, with a median return of 2.95%. This expected performance rate exceeds the baseline probability — the chance that a long position in NVO stock will be profitable on any given week — of 56.65%.

That sounds compelling. However, a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.3270, meaning that there’s a 32.7% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally.

In simple terms, it’s harder to distinguish NVO’s bullish signal from random noise, potentially making it a riskier prospect.

Why LLY Stock Stands Out for Options Traders

Using the same discretized logic, let’s consider LLY stock. In the trailing 10 weeks, the market voted to buy LLY six times and sell four times. During this period, the security fell into a downward spiral. Based on the earlier naming logic, we’ll call this a 6-4-D sequence.

What’s really interesting about this particular signal is that the balance of accumulative sessions outweigh distributive, yet LLY stock fell into a negative trendline. However, there appears to be a greater potential for a recovery, which is what makes Eli Lilly stand out.



In 68.42% of cases when the 6-4-D sequence flashes, LLY stock rises in the following week, with a median return of 2.47%. It’s worth pointing out that since January 2019, the baseline probability of LLY stands at a robust 60.12%. Therefore, the alternative hypothesis must feature a sizable positive delta to be interesting.

Tellingly, the p-value for LLY’s 6-4-D sequence sits at 0.1903. While this figure is still elevated, there’s less chance compared to NVO of the sequence being random noise rather than an actionable signal.

Based on past analogs, LLY stock has a solid chance of reaching $691.36 over the next three weeks. With that said, for options traders, I’d take a look at the 680/690 bull call spread expiring Sep. 19. Should LLY stock rise through the short strike price ($690) at expiration, the maximum profit is $555, a payout of almost 125%.