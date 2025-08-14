Up in Smoke Again? Beware of the Tilray Hype Trade

Tilray Soars on Marijuana Reclassification Buzz—But the Smoke May Clear Fast

Tilray (TLRY) shares are on the move again after renewed momentum behind federal marijuana reclassification.

News that the Drug Enforcement Administration is moving closer to rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III has reignited retail trader interest, and a familiar pattern of disappointment.

This isn’t the first time reclassification headlines have sparked a Tilray rally.

In late 2024, the Biden administration floated similar plans, causing TLRY to double in just over a week. But when the announcement stalled, shares plummeted to below $1.

Traders who chased the spike were left holding a bag of losses.

The latest rally is no different.

On news that rescheduling is back in play, Tilray stock surged more than 40% in a single session.

While a Schedule III designation would bring material improvements to cannabis operators - most notably the removal of Section 280E tax penalties - the long-term investment case remains weak as the market for cannabis products has been saturated in most states by smaller operators.

Tilray’s operational improvements would likely be overshadowed by its decision to issue up to $250 million in new shares. That dilutive at-the-market equity offering could cap any sustained rally. Management is clearly looking to raise capital while sentiment is high, but that only reinforces how cash-strapped the business remains.

Yes, reclassification would be a positive catalyst for the cannabis industry.

It opens the door to better banking access, legitimizes institutional involvement, and allows deductions for business expenses.

However, the regulatory risk, patchwork of state laws, and lack of full federal legalization still hang over the sector.

From a technical standpoint, TLRY offers short-term volatility that will attract momentum traders. But longer-term investors would be wise to look elsewhere.

While cannabis stocks have regained some life, they still pale in comparison to higher-potential sectors like Quantum Computing and Nuclear Power, where innovation, capital flows, and government policy are aligning in far more investable ways.

Bottom Line:

Tilray is a trader’s dream and an investor’s trap.

Reclassification might lift the fog temporarily, but without a major fundamental shift in cannabis economics, the current rally could go Up in Smoke—again. Stay nimble or stay away.