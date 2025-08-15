Amazon (AMZN) May Be Hot But This Overlooked Tech Name Deserves Your Attention

It’s difficult to argue against Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) these days. As a massive e-commerce enterprise combined with an enviable technology arm, Amazon is a true juggernaut. Recently, CNN Business reported that it is now disrupting the broader grocery industry. According to the story, the company is rolling out same-day delivery of fresh food to more than 1,000 cities.

Essentially, the disclosure represents confirmation that Amazon has finally found substantive momentum with its grocery business after years of shifting strategies. Per the company’s press release, the move was characterized as one of its “most significant grocery expansions.” With the strategic pivot, customers can now order perishable foods alongside their usual Amazon orders — and most importantly, receive everything on the same day.

As exciting as the headlines are for Amazon, quantitative traders might feel differently. Using a discrete-event methodology, in the trailing 10 weeks, the market voted to buy AMZN stock six times and sell four times. Throughout this period, the security enjoyed an upward trajectory. For brevity, the sequence can be labeled 6-4-U.

However, from past analogs, the sequence generates an upside signal for the following week only 45.83% of the time. That’s a poor probabilistic performance relative to the baseline probability of 54.91%.

Instead, a potential alternative may be Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). A Software as a Service (SaaS) company, Freshworks provides cloud-based tools for customer relationship management, IT service management and e-commerce marketing. What makes FRSH stock intriguing, though, is its quantitative profile.

In the trailing 10 weeks, FRSH has printed a 4-6-D sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with a negative trajectory. In 65.38% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 1.93%. If the bulls can maintain control for the next three weeks, an additional performance gain of 2.27% could be on tap.

Notably, a one-tailed binomial test of the 4-6-D sequence reveals a p-value of 0.0649, indicating a relatively low chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. While this alone doesn’t guarantee success, the signal may be worth investigating.

Keep your eye on FRSH stock over the next few weeks — things could get interesting here.