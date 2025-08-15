Don’t Buy Opendoor Until You Read This…

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) is back on the Meme Stock radar following a 25% rally on Thursday, pushing weekly gains above 55%. It’s the stock’s biggest weekly surge since mid-July, when shares spiked 188% in just five trading days.

Opendoor operates as an iBuyer, an instant home buying and selling platform.

The company purchases homes directly from sellers using algorithms to determine pricing, then relists those homes for resale. The goal is to streamline the real estate process, but the model is capital intensive, low-margin, and highly sensitive to housing market volatility.

The recent rally has nothing to do with fundamentals.

Meme and FOMO Traders Are Back At It

Since early July, volume has surged as traders on platforms like Wall Street Bets rotate back into meme stocks. Historically, the Wall Street Bets community has targeted stocks that were setups for short squeeze rallies.

A short squeeze occurs when a heavily shorted stock starts rising sharply, forcing bearish traders to cover their positions by buying back shares, which accelerates the price move. That’s not what’s happening here.

OPEN’s recent move, however, is not driven by a short squeeze. The stock’s short interest ratio is only 0.81, far too low to trigger forced covering.

This rally is entirely volatility-based and social in nature.

Opendoor is rallying in the same speculative environment that’s lifted names like GameStop (GME), Blackberry (BB), and Kohl’s (KSS) in previous cycles.

These trades typically explode on volume, then collapse once the momentum fades, behavior welcomed by short-term traders, avoided by long-term investors.

This morning, Keefe Bruyette downgraded OPEN to Underperform with a $1 price target. It’s the fourth downgrade this week.

Analysts remain overwhelmingly bearish, with the average price target now at $1.14, 62.5% below Thursday’s close.

The downgrade is driven by structural issues. Opendoor has failed to turn a profit even during periods of rising home prices.

Now, with mortgage rates elevated, affordability declining, and inventory rising, the environment has turned hostile. The company’s model depends on speed and margin, both of which are deteriorating.

Technically, the stock is once again in overbought territory. This exact setup in July led to a 66% decline over the next two weeks. There’s no reason to expect a different outcome this time.

How to Trade Opendoor’s Outlook

Don’t. The model is broken, the environment is worsening, and the recent rally is unsustainable. This is a sell-the-rip setup—not a long-term opportunity.