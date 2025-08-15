Is Google Stock a Buy Above $200?

Google's parent company, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), was thought to be in a pickle just three years ago. It was significantly behind in the AI race and rushed a model that underperformed significantly. The AI search business was supposed to be dominated by OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT), which quickly added ChatGPT's model to its search engine, Bing.

Alphabet has since leapfrogged everyone else in the AI race. The icing on the cake was that Bing's search actually declined as Google remained dominant.

Revenue grew 13.79% year-over-year in Q2 to $96.43 billion, and EPS rose 22.22% to $2.31. Both those figures beat estimates by 2.54% and 4.99%, respectively.

Investors are starting to gain confidence again due to the strides Google has made in AI, and this momentum has carried it over $200 after it failed to hold above it earlier this year. GOOG stock is just shy of its all-time high close of $207.71 as of writing.

Google is winning the AI race

Alphabet has been on the receiving end of significant scrutiny from AI investors, who believe that the search engine business will come tumbling down. I believe that's unlikely to happen, especially as Google is making breakthrough after breakthrough in AI and already has an AI Overview and mode. These features are more than sufficient for day-to-day queries. If anything, Google has been a big beneficiary of AI, since Google Cloud is one of the biggest cloud computing companies. As it expands the lead it has, it will also be able to capture significant amounts of users from OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI uses Bing Search for its results, whereas Anthropic uses Brave's search engine. Google is the only company that has access to its own search engine, and its AI models have a significant edge when paired with it.

It will remain leisurely for most users to go to their browser's search tab to look up anything instead of going to another AI website.

GOOG stock is a buy above $200

GOOG stock trades at just 22 times earnings. Historically, investors have paid 28.5 times earnings. You pay a much higher premium for most other big-cap AI stocks. It has $95.14 billion of cash in its balance sheet, which is more than enough to continue making big bets on AI.

Analysts see 11.5% annual revenue growth and 14% EPS growth in the coming years. I like the setup and expect it to stay above $200 by year-end.