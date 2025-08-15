Is It Finally Time to Buy the Dip on Intel (INTC) Stock?

Intel (INTC) has had significant trouble getting its feet off the ground in recent years. The stock fell early in the 2020s as its dominance started fading, and AMD (AMD) made progress on the CPUs. Later, it failed to capitalize on the AI rally, whereas almost every other competitor managed to do so.

This led to a leadership change in March of this year. Lip-Bu Tan took over and started mass layoffs to cut down costs and turn the business around. This strategy is yet to yield any significant gains for shareholders.

President Trump called for Tan's resignation in August 2025. However, Tan met with Trump at the White House on August 12, 2025, in which Trump said Tan was "very interesting" and had an "amazing story".

INTC stock has surged today after news broke out that the Trump administration is discussing taking a stake in Intel to aid its turnaround. The administration is particularly looking at Intel's delayed Ohio factories. This will reduce reliance on TSMC.

Bloomberg reported on August 14 that the deal could shore up Intel's Ohio hub (originally a $20 billion project, potentially up to $100 billion), now delayed to 2030. That said, Intel still has a fundamental competitiveness gap in advanced nodes and reliance on external fabs.

What Intel is missing

The lack of a tech edge is certainly to blame, and Intel doesn't have the cash to close the gap either. The company has $50.757 billion of debt on its balance sheet against $21.2 billion of cash. This means the enterprise value of the business is $145.34 billion, so you’re paying over 11 times forward EBITDA. This is in line with most other semiconductor companies and what I’d consider as fairly valued.

Still, the bleeding Intel has seen can hold it down for years before a possible turnaround.

Any misses along the way could drag it below $20, as Wall Street is still paying a premium for the stock.

Regardless, the opportunity cost of investing in such a slow and methodical turnaround is not worth it when you can put that money into any other major AI semiconductor stock and get stellar returns.

Should you buy the dip on INTC stock now?

If you asked me a week back, I certainly would have said no. This is a company that has lost its luster, and more performant semiconductor stocks are better deserving of your money. Intel's turnaround would have taken years, if it ever happened.

But with the potential of a big investment from the Trump administration, I do believe it is a game-changer. If the CEO was able to court Trump on making a U-turn on him, I do think he can go the extra mile and convince the White House to invest.

The risk-reward ratio is now heavily in your favor, and I see tremendous upside if this investment does materialize, as it did with companies like MP Materials (MP) earlier this year.