Read This Before You Buy the Dip on CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Below $100

CoreWeave (CRWV) is an AI cloud computing company that delivered multibagger gains post-IPO. Soaring AI demand and spending on computing and data centers allowed it to land significant contracts and gain steam, though the momentum has come to an end and reversed.

Two major negative catalysts are lining up at the moment. Q2 2025 results were solid on the top end, as revenue increased 207% year-over-year to $1.21 billion and trounced analyst expectations of $1.09-1.1 billion. However, operating expenses ballooned 276% to $1.19 billion due to aggressive investments in AI infrastructure. The net loss of $290.5 million came in wider than the expected $190.6 million loss.

CoreWeave expects the high growth to continue, with full-year revenue guidance implying 174% growth. However, CapEx is expected to rise accordingly and is expected to be at $20.23 billion. CoreWeave's market cap is $48.56 billion. Naturally, Wall Street focused on the losses and margin pressures rather than the revenue beat, as the company operates in a "demand outstripping supply" environment but remains unprofitable.

The second negative catalyst is that the IPO lock-up period expired early, just two days after the Q2 2025 earnings report. The standard lock-up period would have ended in late September, but the prospectus allowed for an earlier end tied to the Q2 earnings announcement and unlocked 83% of class A shares for insiders and early investors.

Should you buy the dip on CRWV stock?

More dilution and losses are likely ahead, as this is an AI company after all. If you are confident that the hype surrounding AI is here to stay for the long run, CRWV stock can be worth buying. As long as there is demand, the data centers being built will start churning out profits in the coming years.

My last post on CoreWeave was back on 11 July, where I warned that "Management’s tunnel vision on growth is doing more harm than good". I also warned that "...Keep your eyes peeled for the 50-day moving average around $120. CRWV stock could bounce back from there, but breaking below it could pull it down to $100."

Right now, CRWV stock sits just below $100. I personally wouldn't buy now, since CRWV stock has previously bounced off the $100 support level several times. Failing to do so now could turn it into a strong resistance line.