Retail Surges and Oil Pauses: Inflation Data and Trump-Putin Talks Have Markets on Edge

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 15, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +.09% 10-Year Yield: 0.00% (0.00 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -.13% WTI Crude: $63.41 (-.86%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.64% Gold Futures: 3,384 (+.04%) VIX: 14.63 (-1.75%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$119,161 (-1.4%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Inflation Indicators and Crypto's Embrace

Retail Reels and Consumer Feelz: We've seen what inflation is doing this week (not much) and how wholesale prices are reacting (quite a lot, thank you), but two more nuggets of economic sentiment will drop this morning: retail sales and what consumers think about all that's going on.

The Census Bureau will release its Advance Monthly Retail Trade Report, and though analysts expect the situation to remain flat from July – which was actually an improvement over June's report – a preview from the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates we may just get a surprise.

NRF data showed solid retail spending in July, with sales ex-autos and fuel up 1.5%. Spending in June, according to its numbers, had fallen 0.3%. The numbers might be skewed a bit, though, due to Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day sales extravaganza last month that the e-commerce giant extended to four days. The kickoff to back-to-school sales may have also helped inflate July's results.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment report will also come out this morning, revealing consumer confidence in economic conditions. It is expected they will be slightly more upbeat than they were last time. It's forecast the index will come in at 61.9, up from the 61.7 reported previously.

Whether consumers are buying and how they're feeling about the economy is always important because consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity. How goes the consumer, so goes the nation's economy.

Trump-Putin Summit: As important as consumer spending is, it's not all that's going on in the world and President Trump will be meeting with Russian President Putin later today in Alaska.

The purpose, of course, is to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. While Putin has suggested he is open to ending the conflict, Trump said yesterday there's a 25% chance the face-to-face won't be successful. Russia wants to keep the Donbas region it occupies, whose people are mostly Russian-speaking, but Ukraine's Zelenskyy and his European backers are opposed to it.

The meeting has the oil industry on watch, though,with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices drifting lower. Russia, of course, is one of the world's largest producers of oil, but imports have largely been banned and restricted in the West. An end to the war would undoubtedly see such limitations lifted, and a flood of oil into a saturated market would depress prices further.

WTI prices are down 16% over the past year already, and Brent crude is almost 17% lower. Exxon Mobil (XOM), the largest integrated oil and gas producer, has seen its stock fall 10% over the last 12 months but is flat in 2025.

XOM beat analyst estimates in Q2 earlier this month, while also pumping 4.6 million barrels per day in the period, the most ever since Exxon merged with Mobil 25 years ago.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) $306.05 +12.7% - The largest health insurer got a big vote of confidence after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)(BRK-B) revealed it had taken a $1.57 billion stake in the company.

Nucor (NUE) $152.60 +5.7% - The steelmaker also caught the attention of Buffett, who bought 6.6 million shares worth $954 million.

D.R. Horton (DHI) $170.98 +4.3% - The homebuilder was part of a passel of new stocks Buffett purchased, helping to lift shares.

Intel (INTC) $24.43 +2.3% - The chipmaker continues to pad the gains made yesterday on reports the government may take a stake in the company.

Applied Materials (AMAT) $161.08 -14.4% - The semiconductor equipment maker beat analyst sales and EPS estimates in fiscal Q3, but warned a $500 million drop in China sales would hit Q4 revenue.

KLA (KLAC) $897.77 -6.0% - Another equipment maker beating estimates, but this time its guidance was above forecasts, but its stock is still falling.

Lam Research (LRCX) $101.40 -5.6% - There was no news for this equipment maker, but its shares are apparently falling in sympathy to the downdraft engulfing its rivals.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) upgraded to Buy at BTIG, tgt $80

CVS Health (CVS) upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird, tgt $82

BP (BP) upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank, tgt $42

Dow (DOW) upgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $25

Downgrades:

eBay (EBAY) downgraded to Hold at Argus

Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, tgt $6.25

IBM (IBM) downgraded to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Today’s Bottom Line:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat yesterday while the S&P 500 continues to climb, rising another 2% to 6,468. As expected, traders shrugged off the hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index as the headline inflation numbers continue to dominate sentiment.

The question is whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell will continue thwarting Trump's desire for interest rate cuts by relying more on PPI numbers and the rise in core inflation, instead of the better CPI numbers. If the Fed does cut rates, though, while many expect it to boost the market even further, it is quite possible stocks could fall, and fall hard. Call it buy the rumor, sell the news.

Still, volatility is declining and the Vix continues to drop, down 16% over the past month and is 15% lower in 2025. It surged in April, when Trump's tariff scheme was announced, but has dropped dramatically since. The Vix is down almost 75% since then as the markets no longer react to tariff news, helped by the government bringing in record tariff revenue that is on track for $350 billion this year – and as much as $500 if and when China tariffs kick in.

It's still a market built for risk-on investments, which is why we see crypto, gold, and other assets moving up.