Tapestry Plunges After Earnings. Is TPR Stock a Buy Below $100?

Tapestry (TPR) is a company that owns luxury fashion brands like Coach and Kate Spade. The stock has been on a stellar rally over the past year. The Coach brand has seen a revival among Gen Z and Millennials, and luxury customers with higher purchasing power have been far more insulated from the broader market's volatility.

However, TPR stock disappointed and is down 14% as of writing after missing on its Q4 FY 2025 earnings.

Both the top line and the bottom line beat analyst estimates. Revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, beating estimates of $1.68 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.04, beating estimates of $1.02.

Wall Street's main problem is with Tapestry's guidance. It sees revenue for all of FY 2026 at $7.2 billion, up from $7.01 billion this fiscal year. Alongside that low growth, management sees adjusted EPS growing just 4% to 7%. Tapestry's management said it estimates a $160 million hit from tariffs. Being exposed to tariffs is a no-no for the market, and the stock fell quite sharply.

Is TPR stock a buy now?

TPR stock is down despite posting solid results. And while the guidance is more on the boring side, it can keep executing in the long run as Gen Z and Millennials make up a larger share of the population.

As for the tariffs, you should remember that this is a company that owns luxury brands. Customers are not as price-sensitive and can absorb moderate price increases. Tapestry has already exited China as a sourcing hub and can lower tariff costs over time.

All of that considered, I do not think that the current price gives you a good entry point. Revenue growth is slowing down, and if the Coach brand slows down, Tapestry's revenue growth figures will turn negative.

You're also paying 18 times forward earnings for revenue growth of around 3.45% annually in the coming years. I'd wait for a better price.