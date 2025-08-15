TeraWulf Soars After Google’s Big AI Bet. Is It Too Late to Buy WULF Stock Now?

TeraWulf (WULF) is a Bitcoin mining company. Miners like TeraWulf have been struggling after the halving event that took place in April last year. These halving events cut Bitcoin block rewards in half, and even Bitcoin's increase in prices hasn't been enough to offset the losses for many of these miners. A halving event happens every four years until the block rewards are negligible, so these companies see the writing on the wall.

Thankfully, the artificial intelligence wave has come just in time. Since Bitcoin mining is intensive in terms of computing power, these companies are taking the path of least resistance and pivoting into AI computing companies. Some AI companies are using AI as a fig leaf, whereas others (like Applied Digital) have had success. TeraWulf may be on course to join the latter bunch, as Google just made a big bet here.

TeraWulf signed two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with Fluidstack to deliver over 200 MW of critical IT load (equivalent to about 250 MW of gross capacity) for liquid-cooled AI workloads. The contracts are valued at approximately $3.7 billion over the initial term, with two five-year extension options that could increase the total revenue to around $8.7 billion.

Google is guaranteeing $1.8 billion of Fluidstack's lease obligations. The safety net ensures that Fluidstack can support the full contract value. In exchange, Google will get warrants to buy 41 million WULF stock. That's about an 8% stake in TeraWulf.

Too late to buy WULF stock?

WULF stock rallied 59.5% after the deal was announced. And while this is a sharp climb, I expect the stock to sustain this rally and deliver more. The post-surge market capitalization of $3.41 billion is less than the contract value. Being affiliated with Google and its AI operations also shifts TeraWulf's reputation from mostly being a struggling crypto miner to an AI computing company overnight, which Wall Street is willing to pay more for. I see WULF stock going above $12 in the coming weeks.