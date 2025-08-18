Applied Digital Breaks Through $16. APLD Stock to $30 or $10 Next?

Applied Digital (APLD) is the first crypto company that has managed to successfully transition from being a struggling Bitcoin miner to a high-growth AI computing company. Many other crypto mining companies are trying to pull off what it has done, to varying levels of success. However, APLD stock is still outperforming them.

It has broken through $16 and nearly reached $17 today. As of writing, it is trading at $16.2.

This is due to the company's announcement today of plans to break ground on Polaris Forge 2. The construction of this $3 billion AI factory is expected to begin in September 2025. Earlier in August, the stock tested but failed to hold above $15 due to insider selling, but this time, APLD stock has broken through both $15 and $16.

Applied Digital also has contracts from CoreWeave (CRWV). The total lease is for 400MW and is valued at $11 billion over the contract term of 15 years.

Will APLD stock go to $30 or $10?

I see more upside ahead due to how rapidly Applied Digital is landing contracts. In less than three months, Applied Digital has landed $11 billion in contracts. In January of this year, Applied Digital received funding of “up to $5 billion” from Macquarie Asset Management.

I expect more positive announcements in the coming months as hyperscalers are only accelerating their AI spending. Applied Digital is well-positioned to benefit in the long run from this sustained AI megatrend.

However, if you are looking at the short term, I would watch another breakout to $25.

A large number of investors are betting on the stock going to $25 by September 12. A breakout to $20 is also likely if the market stays bullish. Here’s what we get if we look at the options expiring in September as a whole.

If the market does turn bearish, there is support at $14, $11, and $10, though sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish at the moment. And if you think $30 is ambitious, there is a good amount of interest there one month out, too.

Thus, I’d say $30 is more likely than $10 at the moment.