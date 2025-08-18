Bear Market Warning for Airbnb—While These 4 Stocks Look Ready to Rip

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: DoorDash (DASH)

I don’t get it, but I don’t have to.

Discretionary spending remains strong, even as inflation risks tick higher. Consumers are still pouring money into vacations, food, and experiences—right in DoorDash’s wheelhouse.

The company crushed expectations in early August, beating EPS estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Revenue grew nearly 25% year-over-year, marking its strongest growth in over a year.

Technically, shares are supported by a rising 50-day moving average and are pushing toward the $275 level. A short-lived “buy the rumor” rally ahead of earnings gave way to a “sell the news” drop, but that pullback to $250 should be viewed as a buying opportunity. The next leg higher targets $300.

Growth Stock of the Week: Rocket Companies (RKT)

I highlighted Rocket shares weeks ago as one of the growth names positioned to benefit from a shift in the Fed’s outlook on interest rates.

That shift hasn’t happened yet, but it’s likely coming—either at the September FOMC meeting or in comments from Fed officials this week in Jackson Hole.

Rocket shares jumped 30% in August and are now facing some profit-taking as short-term traders lock in gains. That pullback should find support near $17, a level that’s acted as both resistance and support over the past month—what I call a “muscle memory price.”

The company delivered better-than-expected earnings in late July and raised its Q3 guidance, anticipating increased loan activity as rates start to ease. Technically, shares remain above their bullish 50- and 200-day moving averages, with a clear target of $25.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: American Airlines (AAL)

OK, it’s not under $10, but this $13 stock is ready to take off.

There’s a clear split happening in the airline sector—discount carriers are struggling while full-service operators are gaining strength. The difference? Pricing power.

Southwest and JetBlue have raised fares, and their leisure-focused customers are pulling back. Meanwhile, airlines like American and Delta are benefiting from a mix of business and leisure travel, giving them more stability heading into year-end.

American Airlines just saw its 50-day moving average flip bullish last week as shares surged through the key $13 resistance level—a ceiling that capped the stock all summer. Now, the stock is also pushing above its 200-day moving average for the first time since March, adding another bullish catalyst. With momentum building, AAL is setting up for a run toward $20.

Income Stock of the Week: Invesco (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a global investment management firm offering a wide range of financial products, including ETFs, mutual funds, and institutional strategies. The company manages over $1.6 trillion in assets, with a strong presence in both passive and actively managed investment vehicles.

This week, Invesco expanded its active fixed income platform with the launch of two new ETFs: the Invesco Core Fixed Income ETF and the Invesco Intermediate Municipal ETF. These additions push its actively managed fixed income assets to over $491 billion globally.

Technically, IVZ shares just triggered a new long-term bull market signal by moving above their 20-month moving average. Momentum is building, with the stock also trading above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages. The 4.1% dividend yield adds to the appeal, especially with the stock targeting a move toward $27.50.

Bearish Stock of the Week:

Investors are starting to feel the potential pressure of a slowing economy on stocks like Airbnb (ABNB).

Overall, while ABNB had several positives and upside Q2 results, the cautious Q3 outlook is weighing more heavily on shares. Its new services and experiences offer further growth opportunities, but it's still too small and early for those benefits to resonate with investors who are focused on the near-term outlook.

We saw something similar with Booking Holdings (BKNG) when it reported its Q2 results. Despite the upside results, shares traded lower as the company was a bit cautious on US inbound travel.

Technically, the stock has been trading with little trend while Airbnb’s critical 50- and 200-day moving averages are beginning to rollover.

That rollover of its trendlines suggests that the stock is heading out of a consolidation that may present a new bear market trend lower.

Investors should watch the $120 level as a warning that Airbnb is set to target a move to $100 which would take out the stock’s April lows.