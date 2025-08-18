Short-Squeeze Alert: Why an Upward Panic Could Catapult Enphase Energy (ENPH) Even Higher

Heading into the weekend, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) represented one of the top surprises on Wall Street, with ENPH stock gaining more than 8%. At first blush, it would seem an irrational move. After all, the energy technology company — which develops and manufactures solar micro-inverters, battery energy storage and electric-vehicle charging stations — has dropped more than 49% of equity value since the start of the year.

Worse yet, in the trailing 52 weeks, ENPH stock hemorrhaged nearly 71%, just an absolutely devastating loss. Unfortunately for the embattled enterprise, the political backdrop isn’t exactly helpful. Beyond the broader issues related to tariffs, the Trump administration has championed traditional energy sources, particularly hydrocarbons. Fundamentally, such a directive doesn’t align with Enphase’s operations.

So, why did ENPH stock skyrocket on Friday after suffering horrific losses in the market? More than likely, it comes down to a phenomenon known as a short squeeze.

In a typical investment transaction, market participants will open a position by buying the target security. To close the position, investors will sell the security for cash — simple enough. However, in a short position, the transactional process is inverted. Traders open a position selling the security and close a position by buying it back (and returning the borrowed shares to the original broker).

When a short position is profitable for the bearish speculator, the bought-back shares are cheaper than the initial selling (short) price. However, when the short position blows up against the speculator, the bought-back shares are more expensive.

Keep in mind that short traders are contractually obligated to return the borrowed shares. So, when the targeted security rises, the smart speculators cut their losses early and exit their position. But again, this exiting requires a buy to close, which creates upward pressure on the stock. As more short traders panic, this dynamic sparks a positive feedback loop.

That’s a short squeeze and it can cause explosive gains, as we just saw in ENPH stock. However, there could be some more upside available for adventurous investors.

Why the Short Squeeze Might Not Be Over Yet for ENPH Stock

Although Friday’s big move in ENPH stock was impressive, it’s not unusual for short squeezes to last for several days beyond the initial upswing. Indeed, during the afterhours session following Friday’s close, ENPH popped up 1.18%. Further, the intraday high heading into the weekend was $37.07. The close was $34.84, indicating that there’s still room for growth.

According to Fintel, ENPH’s short interest as a percentage of float is 23.11%. That’s quite elevated as the threshold for concern is around 10%. Once you’re in 20% territory or above, the wildness factor is practically screaming: the bears are eager to sell but they’re also wary of the risk of a short squeeze.

Considering that the short attack appears to have occurred on Thursday, it’s possible that the bears were caught with their pants down.

Another reason why ENPH stock might be due for a sustained northward trek is that it recently flashed a quantitative reversal signal. In the past 10 weeks, the market has voted to buy ENPH six times and sell four times. During this period, the security incurred a negative trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-D.

It’s an unusual pattern because the balance of accumulative sessions outweighs distributive, yet the security suffered a downtrend. As a result, this sequence has only materialized 13 times on a rolling basis since January 2019. However, when this signal flashes, it has historically represented a sentiment reversal.

In 69.23% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 8.43%. Notably, if the negative pathway emerges, the median loss is 5.06%. Thus, the performance posture favors the bulls.

Not only that, the baseline probability or the chance that a long position in ENPH stock will rise on any given week is only 52.89%. Obviously, any trading setup must provide better odds than the baseline; otherwise, there would be no point. Fortunately, the 6-4-D provides just that.

Assuming that the bulls maintain control of the market over the next 10 weeks, forward projections based off past analogs suggest that ENPH stock could potentially reach $44.40. If so, that would be more than a 27% lift from the current market price.

Two Ways to Play Enphase Energy

With significant room for growth, the easiest way to play ENPH stock is to simply buy shares in the open market. Again, you’re looking at the possibility of a 27% lift over the next two months. That’s a sizable reward.

Those who want to use leverage can engage in a very simple options strategy: simply buy the $40 call expiring Oct. 17. At time of writing, the ask on this contract is $2.05 (or $205 when applying the options multiplier), meaning that the breakeven price on an intrinsic basis is $42.05.

Based on the earlier mentioned forecast, $42.05 is a realistic target. With either approach, you’re letting the math do the heavy analytical lifting — which is the way it should be.