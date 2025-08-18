Sure, Biogen (BIIB) Has Been on a Hot Streak Recently But My Bet’s on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Although the broader healthcare sector has witnessed significant turbulence throughout this year, some notable players have been making positive waves. One of these names is Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), a multinational biotech firm specializing in the discovery, development and delivery of the treatment of neurological diseases to patients worldwide.

Heading into the weekend, Biogen generated business headlines thanks in part to Piper Sandler raising its price target on BIIB stock to $118 from the previous target of $115. To be fair, analysts maintained their Neutral rating on the security. It should also be noted that the raised price target is still below Friday’s closing price of $138.60.

Still, positive sentiment toward BIIB stock wasn’t so much about the analyst upgrade but the reason for it. Piper Sandler stated that Biogen’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment Leqembi could compete with Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Kisunia. Although both solutions are amyloid beta-directed therapies, Piper analysts stated that Biogen’s entry into the arena does not necessarily have to constitute a zero-sum game.

On Friday, BIIB stock gained nearly 3%, bringing its trailing-five-day return to more than 5%. In the past month, BIIB has swung higher to the tune of almost 8%. Interestingly, Friday’s afterhours session saw the share price inch higher to $139.60, representing a 0.72% gain.

Still, many investors aren’t convinced by BIIB stock. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is down over 9%. In the trailing 52 weeks, it has shed nearly 33%. Adding to the pessimistic vibes, Piper analysts stated that despite the encouraging backdrop for Alzheimer's treatments, the commercial footprint for what Biogen is attempting to achieve is rather limited.

Instead, those who are interested in the biotech space should consider Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Why GILD Stock is the Better Choice for Investors

Over the past few months, I have pivoted my stock assessment methodology to discrete-state analytics. Not only does this approach preserve epistemological continuity, it allows me to filter publicly traded securities through a single, unified language.

Essentially, there’s only one objective truth in the equities sector: at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller. From this simple but profound observation, we can find recurring patterns and extrapolate forward probabilities from past analogs.

For example, in the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy BIIB stock five times and sell five times. During this period, the security saw an upward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence 5-5-U. The problem with this sequence is that when it flashes, there’s only a 23.08% chance that BIIB rises in the following week.

That’s way worse than the stock’s baseline probability of 48.55%. Empirically, then, there’s no point in taking a risk here.

On the other hand, GILD stock printed a 4-6-U sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with a positive trajectory. This is an odd pattern as the balance of distributive sessions outweighs accumulative, yet GILD has marched northward.

More importantly, in 69.23% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.41%. Should the bulls maintain control of the market for a second straight week, the median expected performance is an additional 2.22%.

Over the next 10 weeks (or two months), the bullish pathway calls for a price of $131.37. Even on the bearish end, GILD could end up near $122.