Wall of Worry Cracks: AI Bubble and Bitcoin Collapse Hit Markets

Bitcoin fell over 7% to $114,706 after hitting a new high near $125K last week. A hotter-than-expected July wholesale inflation report triggered concerns about Fed policy, leading to over $500 million in forced crypto liquidations.
Comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dampened hopes of further government bitcoin buying, clarifying Trump’s strategic reserve would rely only on seized assets.
Ether dropped 4%, and crypto-linked stocks like Bitmine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming also sold off.
Bitcoin sits at its 50-day moving average at $115,000. A break below this level will increase volatility-driven selling and lower prices over the remainer or August with $105,000 as a target.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman compared today’s AI market enthusiasm to the dot-com bubble, warning that speculative excess is building even as the long-term promise remains.
Despite OpenAI projecting $20B in annual recurring revenue, the firm remains unprofitable. The release of GPT-5 was met with mixed reviews, leading to the reinstatement of legacy GPT-4 access.
Altman’s remarks echo warnings from Joe Tsai, Ray Dalio, and Torsten Slok about sky-high valuations and frothy sentiment across the sector.
U.S. stock futures edged down 0.1% as investors weigh rising geopolitical tension and central bank signals.
Zelenskiy is meeting Trump in Washington under pressure to accept a peace deal favoring Russia, after Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Friday speech at Jackson Hole may mark his final major policy address. Investors await Wednesday’s Fed minutes for more clues.
Earnings from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe’s later this week will give critical insight into U.S. consumer health.
BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) $7.07 +29.0% - Surging after the company received positive FDA feedback on its pre-sNDA meeting for BXCL501, targeting agitation in bipolar and schizophrenia patients.
Dayforce (DAY) $67.00 +26.7% - Jumping after reports that private equity giant Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to acquire the company.
Novo Nordisk (NVO) $53.69 +2.4% - Gaining on news the FDA expanded approval of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy to treat liver disease.
Coinbase (COIN) -1.7% - Files prospectus supplement relating to resale of up to 10,997,856 Class A shares by the selling stockholders.
MP Materials (MP) -1.5% - Files prospectus supplement relating to offer and sale of 24,521,672 shares by the selling stockholders.
Roblox (RBLX) -0.9% - Report SEC case concluded in May, according to Bloomberg.
Two headlines this morning should make investors nervous.
First, Bitcoin is a classic “canary in the coal mine” for markets. It tracks speculative appetite. When investors buy Bitcoin, they buy stocks. When they sell Bitcoin, they sell stocks. Yes, it really is that simple sometimes.
Second, while Bitcoin dips—possibly just a healthy pullback—Sam Altman is warning of an AI bubble. Bubbles don’t usually pop when everyone’s watching, but when one of the most influential names in AI raises the alarm, it can trigger a self-fulfilling correction.
I’m tired of repeating it, but August and September seasonality matters. These are the types of signals that cause markets to fall.
So far, the market keeps climbing the biggest Wall of Worry I’ve seen in 35 years. Eventually, that ends. I’ll be here when it does to help you navigate what comes next for stocks.
