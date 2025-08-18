Where Math Meets Function: 3 Empirically Backed Stocks to Buy This Week (TEVA, UEC, ACHR)

Let’s cut to the chase: the only reason why people read financial publication articles is to look for an edge in the market. But with the latest developments in artificial intelligence able to accurately lay out the fundamental case for compelling publicly traded enterprises, the incentive to consider opinions unanchored to empirical data diminishes greatly.

To put it bluntly, why bother reading lazy editorials when ChatGPT can give you robust analyses within seconds? It’s at this point where retail traders and investors consider what’s known as the “expected move” calculator.

Supposedly, this risk-assessment model can decipher the expected high and low range of an optionable security. While the concept sounds enticing on paper, in practice, the expected move calculator is more of a gimmick than a utilitarian device. Essentially, it’s a volatility-dependent tool where the outcome depends on the target stock’s current implied volatility (IV) and time to expiration.

The problem is that IV is derived from the Black-Scholes model — and this model doesn’t account for American-style options (or derivatives that allow for early expiration). It’s the reason why I don’t use traditional options-related calculators: they’re all related (either directly or conceptually) to a framework that doesn’t reflect reality.

On the other hand, I have made the permanent switch to discrete-event analysis. Rather than rely on epistemologically vulnerable volatility-dependent assumptions, I deploy path dependency: the forward probabilities are conditioned on actual sequences of net accumulative and distributive patterns. In this manner, the forecasts feature behavioral geometry that’s actually faithful to real-world price discovery dynamics.

Below are three of the most actively traded stocks that are worth your attention this week:

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

After a terrible performance this year, generic drug specialist Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is finally looking interesting. True, TEVA stock is still down 19% since the January opener. However, in the past month, it’s up roughly 10%. Just from a psychological standpoint, it would seem that the bulls will attempt to push TEVA stock toward the $20 level.

In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy TEVA stock four times and sell six times. During this period, the security incurred a downward trajectory. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 4-6-D.

As a baseline, the chance that a long position in TEVA stock will rise on any given week is only 49.71%, a slightly negative bias. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. Therefore, any proposed trading setup must be able to beat the null, so to speak; otherwise, there’s no point.

As it turns out, the 4-6-D sequence suggests that TEVA stock is mispriced, with a next-week upside probability of 60.78%. Further, the median return stands at 4.7%. Over the next 10 weeks, forward projections based off past analogs suggest that the bulls may target a price of $20.30.

Notably, a one-tailed binomial test on the 4-6-D sequence reveals a p-value of 0.0984. This suggests that there’s only a 9.84% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally.

In other words, there may be more than noise going on here. Keep your eyes on TEVA stock this week.

Uranium Energy (UEC)

Easily one of the top surprises of this year so far, Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) gained over 60% since the beginning of January. It’s been particularly strong in the past month, having shot up roughly 32%. Still, with so much success, it’s reasonable to wonder if UEC stock has any more gas left in the tank. The data suggests that it’s a nuanced story.

In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy UEC stock six times and sell four times. During this period, UEC enjoyed an upward trajectory. Using the naming logic mentioned earlier, we’ll call this sequence 6-4-U.

As a baseline, the chance that a long position in UEC stock will rise on any given week is 48.55%. Again, this is the null hypothesis and a proposed trading setup must beat it for the transaction to make any sense. Our alternative hypothesis in the form of the 6-4-U sequence features a next-week upside probability of 61.76%. Further, the median return stands at 6.13%.

Notably, the p-value is 0.1178, which is a decent figure considering the open and entropic nature of the stock market. However, those who want to take a shot must recognize the possibility of UEC stock fading in the later weeks.

As such, speculators may want to consider the 10.50/11.00 bull call spread expiring Sep. 5. Primarily, the idea here is quick-in, quick-out.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

While the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is an exciting one, the underlying sector can be wildly unpredictable: just take a look at Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). While it has witnessed some incredible peaks, the valleys are also devastating. In the trailing month, ACHR stock has plunged almost 27%. Still, this could be a positive for contrarian investors.

In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy ACHR stock three times and sell seven times. During this period, ACHR incurred a downward trajectory. Again, using the prior naming logic, we’ll call this sequence 3-7-D.

As a baseline, the chance that a long position in ACHR stock will rise on any given week is only 44.67%, a worrying negative bias. This is the null hypothesis, which should be easy to beat. Sure enough, the alternative hypothesis (3-7-D sequence) pushes the next week upside probability to 68.42%, with a median return of 4.79%.

What’s really intriguing is that the p-value for this signal is 0.0546. This almost meets the 5% cutoff for statistical significance.

Looking ahead, past analogs suggest that contrarian investors will be in for a rough-and-tumble ride. However, the data indicates an eventual push toward the $10.50 level over the next 10 weeks.