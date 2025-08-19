Apple (AAPL) vs Microsoft (MSFT). Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

The rivalry between Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) has shifted from personal computers to cloud platforms and now to artificial intelligence. Microsoft has been a clear winner in the past few years, with its AI investments paying off and accelerating. On the other hand, Apple has failed to capitalize on AI.

Apple’s path has been louder in the headlines but more measured in the data. The iPhone cycle still drives revenue, and services such as the App Store, Apple Pay, and the subscription bundle now provide a cushion when hardware sales soften. The company has also spent the last two years disappointing with its AI products. Microsoft easily wins here, while Apple retains the larger installed base and the deeper brand loyalty.

This doesn't mean that you should drive with your eyes on the rearview mirror. Apple’s slower rollout may hide a larger payday once the features reach its 2.2 billion active devices.

Microsoft (MSFT)

If you leave out Nvidia (NVDA) from the Magnificent 7, Microsoft takes its place as the most aggressive growth performer. The drawdowns haven't been as bad as Meta Platforms (META), and the execution has been strong enough to put others in the dust. AI has supercharged its software stack, and Windows is still the leading operating system. Most white-collar businesses can't live without Microsoft's Office 365 suite of products, and the pricing power Microsoft has here will only get better with Copilot.

In FY 2025 Q4, earnings results were stellar and trounced expectations. Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $76.4 billion vs. analyst expectations of $73.8 billion. EPS came in at $3.65 vs. analyst forecasts of $3.37. Free cash flow was at $42.647 billion for the quarter, up 14.7% year-over-year. Much of this cash is being reinvested into AI to drive even more growth down the line.

Azure may soon end up becoming the largest cloud platform, as it grew 39% year-over-year, whereas AWS grew Q2 sales by 17.5%. Tools like GitHub Copilot reached over 15 million users, up fourfold from the prior year.

There's no lack of innovation here, and the growth story is quite clear. You're paying a 33 times forward earnings premium, so the market has priced in that AI will continue to drive double-digit growth in the coming years. Analysts expect 13.6% revenue growth this fiscal year and 17% the next year.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple has been playing it safer. The company was reluctant to dip its toes into AI, even though it had a strong early foundation with Siri. Neglecting AI in 2022 and 2023 has come to haunt it somewhat, as competitors surged ahead in generative AI advancements. Regardless, the financials here aren't as boring as you think.

Revenue came in at $94 billion in Q3, up 10% year-over-year. EPS also increased 12%, and both figures beat analyst expectations. iPhone revenue increased 13% to $44.58 billion, Mac sales increased 15% to $8.05 billion, and Services hit an all-time high of $27.42 billion, up 13%. However, iPad revenue declined 8% to $6.58 billion, and Wearables, Home, and Accessories fell 9%. These figures are much better than what analysts had expected this spring due to tariffs.

Still, I do not think Apple will be able to sustain this growth in the future. The iPhone cycle is lackluster, and Apple's progress in AI seems to be years behind competitors. Its own cloud segment is dependent on AWS and Google Cloud, and the company is mostly focused on selling hardware to its well-established ecosystem instead of expanding. There's a significant risk that Apple stagnates in the coming years.

You're paying 31 times forward earnings for AAPL stock. Analysts expect 9.44% growth this fiscal year and 7.86% growth next fiscal year.

AAPL Stock or MSFT Stock?

Apple is expected to grow by single digits for the foreseeable future, but you're still paying a hefty premium for it. This is more of a safety premium than a growth premium, as Apple's customer base will allow it to retain its cash flow if the AI hype stalls and reverses.

Microsoft looks far more attractive with more innovation, and I believe your money will do much better if it were to be invested in MSFT stock. It is growing faster and is doing so quite sustainably. There are no signs yet that Microsoft's AI build-out is about to slow down. Even if that were to happen, the core business itself is strong enough to keep generating cash flow while growing. I believe cash flow estimates on Microsoft remains conservative, but even those estimates put it far ahead of Apple.

On top of that, the exposure to tariffs is lower for Microsoft, whereas Apple would have to ride out three and a half more years of Trump.

I'd buy MSFT stock over AAPL stock.