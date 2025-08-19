CoreCivic vs. Geo Group: Which One Should Bearish Traders Focus On?

It’s one of the few publicly traded enterprises that mainstream analysts don’t want to talk about — which is what makes the sector so newsworthy. Earlier this month, private prisons Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) released their latest financial metrics. As one might suspect, demand has been booming, thanks mostly to President Donald Trump’s contentious immigration policy. Still, the conservative political backdrop might not be a tailwind for GEO stock or its rival.

According to ABC News, CoreCivic reported revenue of $538.2 million during the second quarter, representing a 9.8% lift against the year-ago period. On the other end of the scale, Geo Group — which is the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) largest contractor — generated Q2 revenue of $636.2 million, a 5% increase from one year ago.

Both management teams expressed alignment with immigration agency objectives. From a sociological standpoint, such sentiments are sure to raise eyebrows. However, it’s possible that the private prisons are suffering from an extended version of the buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news phenomenon.

Yes, CXW stock is a powerhouse when viewed in the past 52 weeks, where it has gained almost 61%. However, since the start of this year, CXW has slipped 5%. And the situation is even worse for GEO stock. While it’s up more than 58% in the trailing one-year period, since the January opener, GEO has slipped more than 25%.

Making matters complexing is that CXW in the past 10 weeks features an even balance between accumulative and distributive sessions: five up, five down. However, because the overall trajectory is negative, this sequence — which can be abbreviated as 5-5-D — provides a chaotic picture over the next 10 weeks.

That’s not to say that CXW stock is a poor opportunity. However, the weather outlook (if you will) doesn’t look particularly enticing for directional traders.

Why GEO Stock Could Be an Interesting Opportunity (for the Bears)

In terms of short-term speculative prospects, GEO stock may offer a clearer picture. In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy GEO four times and sell six times. During this period, the security incurred a downtrend. Using the aforementioned naming logic, this sequence can be abbreviated as 4-6-D.

While distributive sessions outweigh accumulative, the pattern has historically signaled a sentiment reversal. In 59.7% of cases (extending back to January 2019), the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.01%. Potentially, GEO could reach a price of $21.54, maybe even push toward the $22 level.

What makes the above setup even more intriguing is that a one-tailed binomial test on the 4-6-D sequence reveals a p-value of 0.0961. This indicates that there’s only a 9.61% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly as opposed to intentionally. Given the entropic nature of the stock market, that’s a contextually strong metric.

However, past analogs of the 4-6-D suggest that after the initial bump in GEO stock, the security may encounter a downtrend over the next several weeks. Therefore, the window to buy a bull call spread (with say a realistic short (second) leg price of $21) is limited.

Instead, it might be better to wait for a bear put spread expiring Oct. 17 with a short (second) leg price of $20, which is more of a realistic scenario.