Forget Big Oil: If You Want to Trade Hydrocarbons, Consider Devon Energy (DVN)

Amid the tough consumer economic backdrop, consumers have been much more selective regarding their various acquisitions. Unfortunately for energy companies, this frugality has extended to the pump. With demand declining amid weak macro fundamentals, the big oil giants — like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) — haven’t really looked enticing lately.

Since the start of the year, XOM stock has dipped almost 1%. That’s a far cry from the benchmark S&P 500, which has gained almost 10% from the January opener. ConocoPhillips, which specializes in upstream (exploration and production) operations, has fared worse, with COP stock slipped more than 5% for the year.

It’s not surprising that ConocoPhillips has been the worst performer between the two. Late last month, Reuters reported that U.S. oil output rose to a record in May. Much of this growth can be tied to domestic shale production. While the shale boom has faded, production itself remains strong, thus applying pressure to upstream players.

In the past 10 weeks, COP stock has witnessed an even balance between accumulative and distributive sessions: five up, five down, with an overall negative trajectory during the period. This demand sequence — which can be abbreviated as 5-5-D — forecasts a rather chaotic picture over the next two months.

Unless there’s another exogenous factor, such as Israel’s airstrike on Iran earlier this year and the heightened fear of global energy disruptions, there doesn’t appear to be a compelling signal at this time to directionally trade COP stock. Frankly, the same could be said about Exxon Mobil. Neither player offers an incentive to participate.

Still, those who are interested in the oil and gas space may consider independent upstream specialist Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

DVN Stock Offers a Quality Signal in a Rough Sector

Interestingly, while Devon is very much exposed to the broader challenges of the hydrocarbon market, DVN stock has been a relatively solid performer in the charts. Since the beginning of January, DVN has gained 2.51%. No, it’s nothing to write home about, especially when exposure to the vanilla SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY) can get you nearly 10% during the same frame.

Further, with the leverage of options, speculators can dramatically bolster their potential return.

In the past 10 weeks, the market voted to buy DVN stock six times and sell four times. During this period, DVN incurred a downward trajectory. For brevity, this sequence can be labeled 6-4-D. It’s an unusual pattern since the balance of accumulative sessions outweighs distributive, yet the trend is negative. Historically, though, this sequence more often than not has broadcasted sentiment reversals.

In 65.62% of cases (going back to January 2019), the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.81%. This stat easily beats the baseline probability of 53.6%, thus providing an incentive for bullish speculators. Further, a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.1352, which means there’s only a 13.52% chance that the implications of the signal could materialize randomly.

When it comes to open and entropic systems like the stock market, that’s a pretty solid p-value, providing a measure of added confidence in the setup.

Based on past analogs, DVN stock is projected to rise above the $35 level over the next five to nine weeks, assuming that the bulls maintain control of the market. If so, two multi-leg options trades stand out.

First, you may consider the 30/35 bull call spread expiring Sep. 19, which features a payout of over 163% if DVN stock rises through the short strike price ($35). The other trade also involves the 30/35 call spread combo, except with an expiration date of Oct. 17. This is more conservative due to the extra time. However, because of this safety margin, the payout is lower at 138%.