Google’s $3.2B Bet on Nuclear AI

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 19, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.14% 10-Year Yield: 4.275 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.62% WTI Crude: $62.64 (-1.23%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.33% Gold Futures: $3,380 (+0.10%) VIX: 15.02 (+0.25%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$115,079 (-1.09%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Markets Pause Ahead of Retail Earnings and Powell Speech

The major indexes barely moved Monday, with the S&P 500 down 0.01%, the Dow off 34 points, and the Nasdaq up just 0.03%. Meta and Microsoft dragged the market lower, and traders are now bracing for a pivotal week of retail earnings and Fed commentary out of Jackson Hole. Wells Fargo warns the recent equity rally could stall under pressure from tariffs, inflation, and slowing jobs data.

Retail Giants Set to Test Consumer Strength

Investors will get a fresh read on consumer health as Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) report earnings this week.

These results will be key in determining how inflation and tariff headwinds are impacting spending. Any signs of margin compression or weak guidance could trigger a rotation out of discretionary stocks.

Google Doubles Down on AI-Powered Infrastructure

TeraWulf (WULF) shares rallied after Google increased its stake in the bitcoin miner and data center operator to $3.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Google also partnered with Kairos Power to deploy a next-gen nuclear reactor to power its Tennessee data centers—marking the first utility-scale deal of its kind. It’s a major step in fusing AI expansion with clean energy.

Bottom Line: What to Watch

Retail earnings from Home Depot and Walmart before the bell Tuesday.

Fed speakers and early positioning ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.

Follow-through in TeraWulf (WULF) and other AI infrastructure plays after Google’s investment. This area of the market has been slowing of lately. Is Sam Altman right about an AI Bubble?

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) $289.05 ▲6.07% - Shares rallied after the cybersecurity firm announced a $1 billion share buyback and upbeat forward guidance despite revenue growth deceleration.

Home Depot (HD) $382.31 ▲2.44% - Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates as resilient home improvement demand offset broader consumer weakness; guidance was maintained.

Medtronic (MDT) $80.14 ▼5.18% - Missed earnings expectations and cut full-year guidance due to currency headwinds and soft surgical robotics sales.

Amer Sports (AS) $11.08 ▼5.39% - Continued post-earnings slide as concerns mount about slowing growth in China and weak margins.

Viking Holdings (VIK) $25.71 ▼6.48% - Fell on disappointing forward booking commentary despite beating on the top and bottom lines in Q2.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Caterpillar (CAT) – Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI, price target $476

Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa, price target $128

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, price target $215

Prologis (PLD) – Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho, price target $118

Crown Castle (CCI) – Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital, price target $120

Downgrades

Femsa (FMX) – Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, price target $97

Li Auto (LI) – Downgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein, price target $26

EPR Properties (EPR) – Downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc

Prairie Operating (PROP) – Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler, price target $3

Rein Therapeutics (RNTX) – Downgraded to Hold at Brookline

Today’s Bottom Line:

Markets are flat, but this is the calm before a potential volatility spike.

We’re entering the final stretch of earnings season, with retail, consumer discretionary, and small-cap names set to dominate headlines over the next two weeks. These are also the groups most vulnerable to the newly imposed tariffs, giving investors a clear lens into how pricing pressures are impacting forward guidance.

Ironically, S&P just reaffirmed the U.S. AA+ credit rating, citing new tariff revenues as a fiscal positive. But don’t mistake that as bullish for stocks across the board. Tariffs may be good for the balance sheet, but they’re likely to hit margins, weaken demand, and stall momentum for many consumer-facing companies.

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is hovering near 15, deep in complacency territory. Historically, these low readings precede spikes in fear.

Add in Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech and you’ve got the setup for a sentiment whiplash. The Fed Funds futures market is pricing in an 83% chance of a rate cut in September. One misstep in Powell’s tone could unwind those odds fast.

Speculative sectors are already flashing warnings.

eVTOL, nuclear, and quantum computing stocks have seen increased volatility over the past week—a sign that risk appetite is shifting and the soft patch we’ve been anticipating for August–September may already be underway.

Bullish flows: Infrastructure, data centers, AI-powered utilities

Bearish pressure: Consumer discretionary, EVs, high-multiple growth, speculative tech