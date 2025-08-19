Google’s $3.2B Bet on Nuclear AI

The major indexes barely moved Monday, with the S&P 500 down 0.01%, the Dow off 34 points, and the Nasdaq up just 0.03%. Meta and Microsoft dragged the market lower, and traders are now bracing for a pivotal week of retail earnings and Fed commentary out of Jackson Hole. Wells Fargo warns the recent equity rally could stall under pressure from tariffs, inflation, and slowing jobs data.
Investors will get a fresh read on consumer health as Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) report earnings this week.
These results will be key in determining how inflation and tariff headwinds are impacting spending. Any signs of margin compression or weak guidance could trigger a rotation out of discretionary stocks.
Google Doubles Down on AI-Powered Infrastructure
TeraWulf (WULF) shares rallied after Google increased its stake in the bitcoin miner and data center operator to $3.2 billion.
Meanwhile, Google also partnered with Kairos Power to deploy a next-gen nuclear reactor to power its Tennessee data centers—marking the first utility-scale deal of its kind. It’s a major step in fusing AI expansion with clean energy.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) $289.05 ▲6.07% - Shares rallied after the cybersecurity firm announced a $1 billion share buyback and upbeat forward guidance despite revenue growth deceleration.
Home Depot (HD) $382.31 ▲2.44% - Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates as resilient home improvement demand offset broader consumer weakness; guidance was maintained.
Medtronic (MDT) $80.14 ▼5.18% - Missed earnings expectations and cut full-year guidance due to currency headwinds and soft surgical robotics sales.
Amer Sports (AS) $11.08 ▼5.39% - Continued post-earnings slide as concerns mount about slowing growth in China and weak margins.
Viking Holdings (VIK) $25.71 ▼6.48% - Fell on disappointing forward booking commentary despite beating on the top and bottom lines in Q2.
Markets are flat, but this is the calm before a potential volatility spike.
We’re entering the final stretch of earnings season, with retail, consumer discretionary, and small-cap names set to dominate headlines over the next two weeks. These are also the groups most vulnerable to the newly imposed tariffs, giving investors a clear lens into how pricing pressures are impacting forward guidance.
Ironically, S&P just reaffirmed the U.S. AA+ credit rating, citing new tariff revenues as a fiscal positive. But don’t mistake that as bullish for stocks across the board. Tariffs may be good for the balance sheet, but they’re likely to hit margins, weaken demand, and stall momentum for many consumer-facing companies.
Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is hovering near 15, deep in complacency territory. Historically, these low readings precede spikes in fear.
Add in Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech and you’ve got the setup for a sentiment whiplash. The Fed Funds futures market is pricing in an 83% chance of a rate cut in September. One misstep in Powell’s tone could unwind those odds fast.
Speculative sectors are already flashing warnings.
eVTOL, nuclear, and quantum computing stocks have seen increased volatility over the past week—a sign that risk appetite is shifting and the soft patch we’ve been anticipating for August–September may already be underway.
Bullish flows: Infrastructure, data centers, AI-powered utilities
Bearish pressure: Consumer discretionary, EVs, high-multiple growth, speculative tech
