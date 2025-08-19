Palantir Craters. Should You Buy or Sell PLTR Stock Below $160?

There has been chatter on Wall Street for the past two years about Palantir's (PLTR) overvaluation. Indeed, PLTR stock trades at a massive premium, no matter how you value it. Bulls do have a strong argument that the beat-and-raise trajectory warrants such a valuation. It is precisely because of that view that the negativity from bears has not translated into a notable decline, up until today.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself said that the AI market was in a bubble. Then, short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research said PLTR stock was "detached from fundamentals and analysis". He's certainly not the first one to suggest that the Palantir rally has gone too far. However, this bearish opinion came at a time when bears have been capitulating, and many turned bullish due to how strong the execution and growth have been. This has convinced many on Wall Street to take profits and exit their positions.

PLTR stock cratered 8.9% as of writing and is currently trading at $158.6. Zooming out, this is a 15.22% decline from the August 12 peak close. Palantir may undo its gains in the past month if investors keep getting more value-conscious. Moreover, most of the investors who hold Palantir are still green, and this could lead to further declines if they decide to cash out.

Is Palantir really overvalued?

The crux of Wall Street’s problem is that Palantir’s earnings multiple is too high. Indeed, you’re paying a 268 times forward earnings premium if you look at 2025 earnings and a massive 99 times forward sales premium. How can this be justified? The secret is that people are looking at the cash flow. Palantir has significant pricing power, and CEO Alex Karp is actually planning to trim its workforce since it has successfully managed to automate large portions of the software services being sold to its clients.

The net income in Q2 came in at $326.7 million, up 144% year-over-year. The bottom line is actually much better, since net income is depressed by stock-based compensation (SBC) to attract and retain talent. Cash flow came in at $569 million. Palantir expects $1.8 billion to $2 billion in FCF for all of 2025.

In all likelihood, Palantir can keep landing contracts, so even $2.5 billion in 2025 FCF may be possible. Regardless, taking the upper end of $2 billion means you’re paying 187.69 times FCF. This is also expensive, but let’s take the growth in the coming year into account. FCF growth is expected to be around 30-40% annually, so Palantir remains a valid long-term investment. Still, I will agree that PLTR stock is overvalued for the short term.

Why I’d be careful post-selloff

I’d expect a one-day selloff like this to be absorbed within weeks before a continuation of the rally, as long as the broader market remains bullish. However, the short term could be more precarious as the 30-day moving average may turn into resistance, alongside $160. PLTR stock would have to breach above it again for me to be more confident.

On top of that, the broader market has been carried a bit too far…

Hence, I would stay careful, as we may indeed be approaching peak mania, though that is hard to time. I am confident Palantir can still be a profitable investment long-term, since it has entrenched itself in the U.S. government with sticky contracts. But the short-term looks more like a “Hold” for me. I would look for a bounce between the 50-day moving average and $150.