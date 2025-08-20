3 Energy and Commodity Stocks to Buy Following Tuesday’s Discount (NOG, USLM, EGO)

While market selloffs can be brutal when forced to take the short end of the stick, they can also open the door for opportunistic buying. The challenge, of course, is figuring out which ideas are worth considering and which ones should be left alone.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.59%, dragged down by the suddenly underperforming tech sector. Although Home Depot (NYSE:HD) — which earlier released earnings — held up the Dow Jones, it wasn’t enough to overcome the broader market jitters.

That brings to mind Warren Buffett’s famous line: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.” It’s a memorable aphorism but it skips over the hardest part — how do you actually tell the difference between value and a value trap?

One framework that helps cut through the noise is discrete-state analysis. By breaking market action into simple sequences of wins and losses, then comparing them to decades of historical data, this methodology puts selloffs into context. It’s a way of asking whether current red ink is more likely to mark the start of deeper losses or the setup for a rebound.

Viewed from that lens, a down day can become more than just market gloom — it can reveal which stocks sit at the intersection of discount and probability. And in this latest pullback, these three energy and commodity stocks suggest that the selloff may be closer to opportunity than disaster.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

An independent energy company, Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) slipped nearly 3% on Tuesday. For the year, NOG stock is down almost 38%. Still, for risk-tolerant speculators, it might be an idea worth considering.

In the trailing 10 weeks, the market voted to buy NOG stock three times and sell seven times. During this period, the stock incurred a down trend. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 3-7-D. While the balance of distributive sessions may seem ominous, in 62.5% of cases when the sequence flashes, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.59%.

Over the next 10 weeks, the trend following the 3-7-D sequence doesn’t exactly present a compelling tale, with the upside forecast at $23.72 and the downside at $21.45. However, those playing the options market may consider the 23/24 bull call spread expiring Sept. 19, which features a maximum payout of almost 67% if successful.

United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)

One of the lesser-known energy and commodity stocks, United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) incurred a nearly 3% decline on Tuesday. For the year, it’s down more than 13%. Still, USLM stock has been on an uptrend in the past month, gaining 9%. It’s possible that this momentum may continue.

In the trailing 10 weeks, USLM printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a positive trajectory across the period. In 63.49% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 1.82%. As a baseline, the odds that USLM stock will rise on any given week is 54.76%.

Over the next 10 weeks, the trend following the 6-4-U sequence suggests a gradual rise, with the upside trajectory reaching $120.04 while the downside trajectory may see an unusual inversion and pop to $121.81. Intrepid risk-takers may consider buying the $120 call expiring Oct. 17 outright.

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Saving the most intriguing idea among energy and commodity stocks for last, Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) suffered a nearly 4% decline on Tuesday. However, the overall trend is positive, with EGO stock gaining over 48% since the start of this year. It’s possible, then, that the train can continue moving forward, especially in light of fundamentals that could be positive for the underlying gold market.

In the trailing 10 weeks, EGO stock has printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up, four down, upward trajectory. In 59.02% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.5%. This is noticeably higher than the baseline probability of 51.59%, thereby incentivizing a bullish proposition.

Historically, over the next 10 weeks following a 6-4-U sequence, EGO stock tends to flare upward, especially in the latter weeks. The positive forecast targets a price of $24.23 while the negative pathway is looking at $23.49. Still, there may be enough juice for the 22/23 bull spread expiring Sept. 19 to be in play, which if successful may lead to a 100% max payout.