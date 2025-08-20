Copper Wars and a Bubble Warning: Is a Market Correction Here?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 20, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.10% 10-Year Yield: 4.298 (-.4 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.20% WTI Crude: $63.10 (-1.23%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.01% Gold Futures: $3,380 (+0.10%) VIX: 15.57 (+3.6%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$115,079 (-1.09%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Copper Clash Goes Political – The Next Government Takeover?



A U.S. federal court’s decision to block the Resolution Copper mine project in Arizona triggered a fierce rebuke from President Trump, who called the delay “anti-American” and accused left-wing activists of undermining U.S. supply chains.

Trump’s post followed a White House meeting with Rio Tinto and BHP executives—the firms behind the mine, which has now been stuck in legal limbo for nearly two decades.

With the White House signaling urgency around domestic copper supply, and the President declaring “we need Copper — AND NOW!”, investor speculation is growing around potential federal intervention or fast-tracking legislation to approve the project.

Lowe’s Surges on Pro-Focused Strategy



Retail earnings are showing strength this morning, led by Lowe’s (LOW), which topped earnings expectations and unveiled an $8.8 billion acquisition of Foundation Building Materials, its second major deal targeting professional homebuilders.

Revenue hit $23.96 billion with a 1.1% comp sales boost, and management reiterated full-year guidance while slightly trimming EPS outlook.

The professional segment has become a key battleground as both Lowe’s and Home Depot shift focus from DIY consumers to more stable, higher-margin “Pro” customers in response to ongoing housing market headwinds.

Bubble Talk Picks Up Steam



A second warning in as many days signals rising concern about speculative excess.

On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman drew comparisons between today’s AI frenzy and the dot-com bubble.

This morning, MBMG’s Paul Gambles went further, declaring that markets are “deep in bubble territory” with valuations “massively stretched” across equities.

Despite this, Gambles expects looser monetary policy to keep fueling risk assets—suggesting a bubble sustained by Fed accommodation.

The comments come as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq approach technically overbought levels, reigniting volatility concerns heading into September.

Bottom Line: What to Watch

Any White House or Congressional commentary on fast-tracking the Resolution Copper project. This will immediately spark a buying frenzy among the industrial metal producers and miners.

Market sentiment shifts tied to “bubble” narrative—watch Nasdaq leaders like NVIDIA, Meta, and Palantir begin to decline. eVTOL, Quantum Computing and Nuclear AI Stocks are already showing signs that speculative interest has declined quickly. This is a warning sign.

Fedspeak or data that could shape September rate expectations (next CPI, GDP revisions)

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Analog Devices (ADI) $189.62 ▲3.9% — Beat Q3 EPS by $0.10 and revenue estimates; guided Q4 earnings and revenue above consensus, signaling strong demand in industrial and auto segments.

Estee Lauder (EL) $104.33 ▼2.8% — Missed Q4 EPS by $0.01 and issued weak FY26 EPS guidance, overshadowing in-line revenue results.

Lowe’s (LOW) $235.21 ▲2.2% — Beat EPS by $0.09, reaffirmed FY EPS outlook, raised revenue guidance, and announced $8.8B acquisition of Foundation Building Materials to expand pro contractor business.

McDonald’s (MCD) $281.15 ▼1.1% — Plans to reduce combo meal prices as consumers push back on inflationary menu creep; profit margin concerns resurfacing.

Target (TGT) $149.78 ▼10.4% — Narrow beat on EPS and revenue; reaffirmed FY26 guidance and named Michael Fiddelke as new CEO effective February 2026.

Tesla (TSLA) $243.90 ▲0.7% — Elon Musk walks back plan for a new political party, saying he’ll focus on Tesla, SpaceX, and support JD Vance in 2028; political distraction risk eases.

TJX Companies (TJX) $102.16 ▲2.6% — Beat on EPS and revenue, comps +4% exceeded forecasts; lowered Q3 EPS guidance but raised full-year EPS and comp outlook on strong consumer traffic.

Upgrades & Downgrades –

Editors note, pay attention to this morning’s downgrades and the sector/industries they represent. All have a connection with the consumer and consumer activity.

Upgrades:

Snowflake (SNOW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, target $240

Nu Holdings (NU) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Citigroup, target $18

J.M. Smucker (SJM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan, target $129

McCormick (MKC) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JPMorgan, target $83

Hormel Foods (HRL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan, target $34

Downgrades:

Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Daiwa, target $170

General Mills (GIS) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan, target $45

Kroger (KR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan, target $75

Gap (GPS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, target $22

Avis Budget (CAR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities, target $113

Today’s Bottom Line:

This morning’s pre-market action reflects a continuation of yesterday’s selling pressure, with weakness concentrated in speculative and high-volatility names. This signals a key shift: speculators are stepping back, and that loss of risk appetite is the early warning sign of a broader correction.

Here’s what most investors forget—speculation drives rallies, not fundamentals. Stocks move higher when investors believe they will move higher. When that belief fades, earnings don’t matter—price momentum collapses.

The percent of S&P 500 stocks above their 50-day moving average just slipped below 50% last week for the first time since early 2025. That’s one of the strongest breadth signals in technical analysis—and it’s flashing yellow.

Fewer stocks are participating in the rally, and history tells us that’s how corrections begin. I warned you!