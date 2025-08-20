IONQ, QBTS, RGTI Plunge as Wall Street Fears “AI Bubble”. Should You Buy the Dip?

Quantum computing stocks are declining in tandem today as Wall Street has started selling AI stocks after OpenAI’s Sam Altman agreed with the sentiment that the AI market is in a bubble. Even a recent breakthrough did not manage to turn the sentiment around. A week ago, any breakthrough announcement would’ve likely led to double-digit gains for quantum stocks.

Investors are taking issue with the fact that the AI build-out may not perpetually be as aggressive, especially as AI models are failing to get better “exponentially” like they did early on. The quantum computing sector has been benefiting significantly, as many expect AI demand to surpass current computing capabilities. If this bull case gets more unlikely, quantum computing stocks will suffer.

IonQ (IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) are down 1.44%, 3.95%, and 3.59%, respectively, as of writing.

Buy the dip on IONQ, QBTS, and RGTI?

If you already have exposure to these stocks and you’re sitting on gains, I believe it is a good idea to sit this storm out, as the long-term trend is still solidly bullish. The AI skepticism will likely dissipate if the broader market continues gaining, especially as interest rate cuts take place. But for new entrants to quantum computing stocks, I would only buy IONQ, as it is ahead of its peers in terms of tech. QBTS and RGTI are riskier and may not live up to the hype a year or two out.

The last time IONQ broke below its 30-day moving average, the stock more than halved.

I expect the selloff to normalize in late August or September, with the rally restarting in October. Seasonal returns have shown that both October and November have delivered strong returns in the past, with August being one of the weaker months.