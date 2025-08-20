Nuclear Stocks SMR and NNE Are Down. Should You Buy the Dip?

Nuclear stocks, specifically those of small modular reactor (SMR) companies, have surged and delivered multibagger gains over the past year as it became clear that AI was here to stay. The rationale is that due to AI data centers consuming enormous amounts of electricity, it would surpass production capacity.

SMRs would be one of the easiest ways to increase electricity production, as they can generate electricity 24/7 and do so with stability. Wind and solar output are dependent on the weather, and they are nowhere near as efficient and reliable. Governments would also be reluctant to build out coal and gas power plants.

However, these stocks are declining today as Wall Street is souring on AI.

OpenAI's Sam Altman said this week that the AI market was in a bubble. Considering he's the face of AI and there have been rumors of AI progress slowing down, Wall Street didn't take it lightly. Almost all AI-related stocks tanked afterwards, including NuScale Power (SMR) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE). SMR and NNE are down by 5.71% and 3.56%, respectively.

Should you buy the dip?

SMR is already down 40% from its peak, and NNE is down over 36%. These stocks have been going down well before Altman made his comments, and I believe going long in the short term is not worth it.

Both stocks have fallen below their 50-day moving average. This could turn into a long period of bearishness.

If we look at seasonality, August has been a weak month for both companies, but the data does not stretch back too long, and it’s smarter to err on the side of caution. It’s better to sit on the sidelines and wait for the trend to show signs of a reversal before trying to time the dip.