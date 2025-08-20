Target Crashes 10% — Here’s Where Shares Head Next

That’s the message from investors this morning following Target’s early earnings call.
Target shares are down 10% on Wednesday morning after the company reported Q2 results and operational updates. The stock had been climbing recently as investors anticipated confirmation of a long-term turnaround. Instead, the report sent shares below the critical $100 level and the stock’s 50-day moving average.
Target (TGT) delivered Q2 EPS of $2.05, narrowly topping consensus ($2.04) but falling 20% year-over-year as operating margins compressed and store traffic slipped — exactly what investors are worried about this morning.
Comp sales fell 1.9% — better than feared — but were still negative across key categories including home (–6.3%), apparel (–4.1%), and essentials (–3.1%). Operating margin declined 120 basis points to 5.2%, in line with consensus but below the 5.7% expected. Margin pressure came from increased markdowns, unfavorable product mix, and purchase order cancellation costs — inventory management challenges the company has been battling for more than two years.
In summary, Target is seeing incremental improvement in food, beauty, and hardlines, but margin headwinds and a pullback in discretionary spending continue to weigh. Foot traffic is soft and the category mix remains unfavorable — consistent signs of a still-challenging retail environment. Tariffs slated to hit in the coming quarters will likely add further pressure to sales and margins.
Shares have traded in a tight range since June as investors evaluated whether the stock had found a long-term bottom. Ahead of earnings, the stock rallied 5% as investors “bought the rumor.” That optimism is now fading as the results confirm the turnaround is still incomplete.
Today’s decline pushes TGT back below its 50-day moving average and under the $100 level — a move likely to trigger further selling as investors rotate out of retail ahead of an uncertain second half of 2025.
The one positive: new management takes over in January, and investors are likely to buy dips in anticipation of a stronger 2026. Until then, the stock could retest the $90 area — or lower — into the next earnings report in late November.
Target remains in a long-term bear market with a $100 price target.
