Tech Selloff Opens a Discount in These 3 Innovators (AVGO, SANM, APP)

While market selloffs aren’t exactly pleasant in the moment, they can also invite acquisitive action — especially for those willing to buy into the red ink. Still, one has to discern which ideas to consider and which ones to avoid.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a positive equity market performance by Home Depot (NYSE:HD) following its earnings report kept the Dow Jones in positive territory. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for the other major indices, especially the Nasdaq as the tech sector encountered volatility.

We’re all familiar with legendary investor Warren Buffett’s famous aphorism: Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. While it’s a quotable and catchy statement, it leaves out the most important element — how the heck does one separate the wheat from the chaff?

Getting into a deep-seated discussion could be its own doctorate dissertation. However, one methodology is discrete-state analysis. By ensuring that the input and output variables in a forecasting system operate within the same epistemological grounds, different publicly traded securities — even across industries — can be analyzed effectively.

With this framework in mind, below are three tech stocks that have plunged on Tuesday — but could eventually start climbing their way out of the malaise.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Semiconductor juggernaut Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) took a sizable hit yesterday, slipping roughly 4%. In the trailing 10 weeks, the market voted to buy AVGO stock six times and sell four times. During this period, AVGO’s value rose. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-U.

Notably, in 64.29% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.25%. These odds provide a modest edge over the baseline probability of 58.79%. Given that the positive delta between the signal and the baseline is relatively tight, the p-value of the 6-4-U sequence is elevated at 0.2090. Still, this is a solid signal because the natural baseline is already quite bullish.

Over the next 10 weeks, my forecasting model shows a gradual rise to $307.37 on the upside and $303.60 on the down. Given this potential scenario, I believe the 300/305 bull call spread expiring Sept. 19 — as depicted in the chart — would be the most rational, particularly given its 104.08% maximum payout.

Sanmina (SANM)

An electronics manufacturing firm, Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in communications and computer hardware fields. On Tuesday, SANM stock dropped 4.21%, potentially providing an opportunity for bullish speculators.

In the trailing 10 weeks, Sanmina printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a positive trajectory. Here, the biggest takeaway is that in 65.71% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.59%. This is much higher than the baseline probability of 53.6%, thus yielding a p-value of 0.027. Technically (on a simplified basis), this meets the threshold of statistical significance.

Over the next 10 weeks, my forecasting model shows a gradual incline in pricing geometry, with the upside at $121.13 and the downside at $116.27. While a risky proposition, it’s possible that traders can aim for the 115/120 bull spread expiring Sept. 19. You’d be looking at a max payout of over 117% if the trade succeeds.

AppLovin (APP)

A mobile technology firm, AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) has had a wild year so far, gaining over 27% but in a choppy manner. Tuesday’s session isn’t going to ameliorate that reputation, with APP stock losing nearly 6%. Still, even with the volatility, APP is one of the more attractive tech stocks to buy on discount.

As with the other innovators, AppLovin printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up, four down, positive trajectory. Here, in 64.29% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.25%. With the baseline probability at a lofty 58.79%, the signal’s p-value is at 0.209, meaning that it’s a bit more difficult to distinguish the implications from random noise. Still, with the baseline so high, APP stock is worth consideration.

Over the next 10 weeks, my forecasting model anticipates a sharp push toward $475. Based on past analogs, the 430/440 bull spread expiring Sept. 12 could be in play. If so, this transaction features a max payout of over 127%.