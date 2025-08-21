Is Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock a Buy Above $40?

Rocket Lab (RKLB) has delivered aggressive gains over the past year and is up 486% over a one-year period. This is due to the company's financials finally taking off with annual revenue reaching $436 million in 2024 (a 78% increase year-over-year) and continued momentum into 2025. The backlog reached $1 billion and has stayed at that level since.

The company has been making notable progress on its reusable Neutron rocket and has landed contracts from the U.S. and U.K. governments. It also acquired Geost LLC for $275 million, which expanded its offerings for the defense sector. Launch activity is continuing to get hotter, with Q2 2025 revenue of $144.5 million, up 36% year-over-year.

Rocket Lab has turned into a bona fide alternative to SpaceX, and investors have poured in as Trump-Musk relations started souring.

RKLB stock broke above $50 in July but failed to hold above it, and it is now down 12.25% in the past month. RKLB stock is trading at $41.4 as of this writing.

Should you buy RKLB stock above $40?

There has been somewhat of a thawing between Trump and Musk. It is unlikely that SpaceX will lose its contracts. But even then, RKLB stock above $40 is not a sell. It has support at $40 and lots of upside potential from here, especially with the Golden Dome project likely giving it more contracts in the future.

Analysts expect profitability in 2027 with 34.57% revenue growth for all of 2025. In 2026, revenue growth is expected to accelerate to 52.57% and reach $895.59 million. I expect Rocket Lab to exceed $1 billion in revenue by then, and at the current price, you'd still be paying nearly 20 times forward 2026 sales.

But considering SpaceX is valued at $400 billion, a profitable public alternative with accelerating growth being valued over $100 billion by the end of this decade is not far-fetched. The current market capitalization of Rocket Lab is $19.94 billion.