Market Whiplash: AI Doubts, Rate Cut Uncertainty, and a Slowing Housing Sector Upend Sentiment

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 21, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +.05% 10-Year Yield: 0.01% (1.00 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +.12% WTI Crude: $63.24 (+0.85%) Dow Jones Futures: 0.00% Gold Futures: 3,380 (-.25%) VIX: 15.69 (0.00%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$113,470 (-0.38%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Is AI Spending About to Meet Reality and Maybe Fed Rate Cuts Aren't a Sure Thing

Meta Hits the AI Brakes: Big Tech's artificial intelligence (AI) spending frenzy is hitting the pause button. Meta Platforms (META), which has thrown money at AI over the past year like someone on a bender, and recently committed to increasing its spend on AI infrastructure to as much as $66 billion to $72 billion this year, is now standing on the brakes when it comes to hiring. The Wall Street Journal reports the tech giant enacted an AI hiring freeze. Having poached top AI talent from rivals and acquired dozens of companies to get top people – often with compensation in the nine figures – Meta is reorganizing its AI operations.

Meta has been the focus of criticism because of the use of stock-based compensation that is growing exponentially. Analysts have expressed concern shareholder returns could suffer as Meta won't be able to buy back company stock, especially when job offers included compensation in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and in one casse, the total compensation was $1.5 billion (the job candidate turned it down!).

Other tech companies may see Meta's hiring freeze as the canary in the coal mine and become more cautious about their own AI spending. Is this merely the first crack in the facade that leads to the long-expected crash, or just a one-off even from a profligate spender that got hit with a dose of reality? Stay tuned.

Interest Rate Cuts on Hold?: The markets are still betting on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts at its September meeting. CME Group's FedWatch says there is an 81.1% chance of a 400 to 425 basis point (bp) cut in rates and an 18.9% chance of a 425 to 450 bp cut, but that's down sharply from the 92.1% and 7.9% cuts, respectively, expected just one week ago.

According to the minutes released yesterday from the July 29 to 30 Fed Open Committee Meeting, cuts may not be the sure thing people think. The labor market and inflation are the two guiding principles of the Fed: low unemployment and a 2% inflation rate. But the Fed's minutes suggest it sees inflation as the greater risk right now as the labor market seems "solid." So if the Fed is looking at inflation as the barometer by which to cut rates, a cut might not be as imminent as previously thought.

Chairman Jerome Powell has shown he is more than willing to thwart President Trump's call for rate cuts, even though the high rates he jealously guards are impacting various sectors of the economy, like housing. If cuts don't materialize next month, expect a lot of fireworks – and a potential stock market correction.

It's important to remember the FOMC meeting was held before the July jobs report was released and it showed significant cooling in the market. A lot will depend on what the August jobs report – to be released on Sept. 5 – shows. All eyes will be on it.

Housing Market Rapidly Decelerating: Speaking of housing, market activity is rapidly slowing. Pending home sales fell 1.1% in July compared to June. That's the fastest drop since November 2023. Moreover, the average home for sale sat on the market for 43 days, the slowest July in 10 years. Even so, prices keep rising with the median home price now at $443,867, a 1.4% increase from last year.

However, data from the U.S. Census Bureau and National Association of Realtors shows new homes now cost $33,500 less than existing homes – an historic flip, with the cost of a new home at $402,000 compared to $435,000 for existing homes. Reventure App says that has only happened six times in the last 26 years.

The housing market is in a mid-air stall. High mortgage rates have homeowners opting to not put their houses up for sale because they don't want to give up their low-interest mortgage for a new, higher one. Rather than accept lower offers,they're just hanging on, which helps limit inventory and keeps prices rising.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nordson (NDSN) $225.10 +5.4% - The adhesives and coatings manufacturer beat Wall St. estimates on the top and bottom line in fiscal Q3.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) $21.68 +3.0% - The enterprise server, networking, and storage company got an upgrade to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $158.09 +1.3% - A slight bounce back after six consecutive days closing lower and losing 16% of its value.

Coty (COTY) $3.71 -23.0% - Beauty products company beat sales expectations, but they were still lower 8% year-over-year as the U.S. market declined and it lapped successful fragrance launches last year.

Walmart (WMT) $101.42 -1.1% - The retail behemoth is heading lower ahead of its Q2 earnings to be released before the market opens.

Bullish (BLSH) $61.76 - 1.7% - The crypto exchange is falling on no news, but it follows a 5.7% gain the day before. BLSH went public last week and remains 67% its $37 per share offer price.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $28

McCormick (MKC) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $83

Antero Resources (AR) upgraded to Buy at UBS, tgt $43

Snowflake (SNOW) upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, tgt $240

Nu Holdings (NU) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, tgt $18

Downgrades:

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, tgt $105

Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Securities, tgt $170

Gap (GPS) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, tgt $22

Goodyear Tire (GT) downgraded to Hold at HSBC Securities, tgt $9.50

Today’s Bottom Line:

As Meta Platform's hiring freeze suggests, spending money on AI with a firehose may be coming to an end. The market suddenly moved away from the biggest tech names this week, with Meta, Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA) all pulling back.

The Nasdaq 100 also gave up 2% as the conversation around AI's sustainability increasingly turns negative. The whispers are that companies just aren't realizing a return on their AI investments, which could lead to significant enterprise curtailment on further spending.

"Bubble" talk is now front and center, especially after OpenAI's Sam Altman that despite AI being "the most important thing to happen in a very long time," people became overexcited about its possibilities and we're likely in a bubble similar to the dot-com tech wreck of 2000.

Coupled with indications from the Fed that interest rate cuts might not happen next month, although there is a widening schism within the central bank, and analysts and traders are closely watching Powell's comments tomorrow at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference of central bankers.

It's probably not the best time for investors to be making big bets in the market. Even a rate cut by the Fed might not spark the hoped-for market rally as a "buy the rumor, sell the news" mentality seeps in.