Walmart Drops 5% After Earnings Miss

Walmart Stock Sinks After Earnings Miss — Holiday Season Becomes Make-or-Break

Shares of Walmart are trading more than 5% lower following the world’s largest retailer’s quarterly earnings release.

The results, announced this morning, triggered a selloff that pushed the stock below key technical support levels.

First, the results…



Walmart delivered solid U.S. sales growth of 4.6% (excluding fuel), driven by market share gains across all income groups—especially among upper-income households.

General merchandise comps turned positive, led by strength in apparel, gaming, media, and auto.

eCommerce sales jumped 26%, continuing momentum from prior quarters. Walmart has ramped up eCommerce efforts recently by leveraging social media influencers.

However, profit growth missed expectations due to a 5.6% liability expense headwind. Still, Walmart posted modest operating income growth and maintained healthy inventory heading into the holidays.

Tariffs are pushing up weekly inventory costs as Walmart replenishes at post-tariff prices. Middle- and lower-income households are showing more behavioral adjustments than wealthier consumers.

Despite this, Walmart increased grocery rollbacks by 30% year-over-year and offered lower back-to-school prices than last year—supporting its value-first strategy.

Margins were pressured by tariff costs, pricing investments, and product mix shifts. However, lower-than-expected markups helped stabilize profitability.

Overall, customer behavior remains steady, pricing execution has been strong, and trends suggest a promising holiday season.

Earnings Effect on the Stock



Shares fell more than 5% this morning, dropping below the 50-day moving average. This trendline remains neutral, as Walmart stock has been trading in a tight sideways range since May.

A breakdown below $95 in the next two weeks would raise technical concerns.

Investor sentiment toward retail stocks like Walmart, Kroger, and Target remains cautious as discretionary spending continues to slow and tariff concerns linger.

Long-term, Walmart remains in a bullish trend, well above its rising 20-month moving average.

But the intermediate-term outlook is less clear.

The upcoming holiday season will be critical as retailers face rising costs, possible shipping delays, and more selective consumers.

As a result, investors are likely to maintain a neutral stance—at best—keeping Walmart stuck in a $95–$105 range for now.

Bottom Line



Walmart’s earnings and stock action set the stage for a volatile holiday season.

Expect shares to stay range-bound until November, when seasonal trends could spark a “buy the rumor” rally heading into Thanksgiving, with a price target of $110.