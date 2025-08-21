Walmart Falls After Earnings. Is WMT Stock a Buy Below $100?

Walmart (WMT) reported its Q2 fiscal 2026 results before the bell on August 21. Revenue rose 4.8% to $177.4 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $175.94 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.68 missed by $0.06. Management also increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.52 to $2.62 vs. the prior $2.5 to $2.6.

Almost every metric that gauges long-term health moved in Walmart’s favor during the quarter. Comparable sales in Walmart U.S. rose 4.6%, and global e-commerce sales surged 25%.

The company also raised its full-year net sales growth outlook to 3.75% to 4.75% from a prior 3% to 4%. It did so while maintaining adjusted operating income guidance at 3.5% to 5.5%.

The next few quarters could remain noisy as tariffs and freight costs work through the system, but Walmart’s widening economic moat and rising membership income should offset this long-term. Global membership income grew 15.3%.

Should you buy the dip on WMT stock?

The $100 level acted as support earlier in August. But since February, $100 has been a pretty strong resistance level. Now that WMT stock is below it once more, it is a worrying sign. Shares of Walmart rarely go on sale unless the market perceives a macro shock.

On that note, I would not buy the dip on WMT stock. It has undergone a significant rally in the past two years and has been plateauing in the past few months. With the tariff drama still unresolved, things could get much worse before they get better.