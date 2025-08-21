Will Trump Kill this Solar Bull?

The government gives, and the government takes back.

On Friday, the Treasury Department issued long-awaited guidance clarifying eligibility for clean-energy tax incentives. Projects can qualify if they’ve either begun “physical work of a significant nature,” or—if under 1.5 MW—incurred at least 5% of total project costs. For larger projects, simply starting construction no longer cuts it; eligibility now hinges on visible, material progress.

Investors viewed the update as better-than-feared. While definitions tightened, the rule preserved access to key Biden-era tax credits—credits many feared the Trump administration would dismantle outright. Solar stocks surged on the news: First Solar jumped 8.5%, Sunrun +7.5%, SunPower +6%, Array +4.6%, Enphase +3.3%, SolarEdge +2.6%, Clearway +1.2%, and JinkoSolar +0.8%. Sunrun also picked up an upgrade from RBC Capital. The market responded with enthusiasm, pushing several names up nearly 20% intraday before profit-taking kicked in.

Then came the “take back.”

A Truth Social post targeting the solar and wind industries reversed the rally’s momentum, delivering a blunt reminder of the policy risk hanging over this sector.

The Trump administration’s stance remains aggressively anti-renewable—tightening permitting, raising tariffs, and launching investigations that directly impact financing timelines and margin assumptions. Traders quickly locked in gains.

This morning’s post from President Trump on Truth added to investor’s concerns.

First Solar’s fundamentals remain tightly linked to Washington.

Per the company’s 10-K, 93% of First Solar’s 2024 revenue came from the U.S. The tax guidance improves near-term visibility and lowers financing risk, but any further rollbacks or administrative bottlenecks could squeeze future growth.

First Solar’s Chart Analysis

Despite the volatility, First Solar held up. Shares are up 9% year-to-date and 24% over the past six months.

The company’s April 29 earnings report sparked a breakout from $120 to $190 in one week, igniting a trend that remains intact.

A bullish Golden Cross formed on August 4, with the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day. Price remains firmly above rising 20- and 50-day trendlines, supporting further upside over the next 4–6 weeks.

All of that said, watch $190 price which is now a key pivot.

This price acted as resistance three times since April.

A breakdown below that level would likely trigger technical selling into the $175 zone, where the rising 50-day sits.

From a long-term trend perspective, the 20-month moving average near $180 is critical support. A close below that level would shift the trend structure from bullish to neutral, resetting the upside forecast.

Bottom line: The Treasury gave clarity, but the White House keeps everyone guessing. Trend strength holds, but policy overhang limits upside.

Current Rating: Neutral.

Price Target: $180.

Tactical trades only—buy dips with tight stops below $190.