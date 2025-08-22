Market Jitters: Fed Rate Reversal Looms as AI Reckoning Grows

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 22, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +.23% 10-Year Yield: 0.00% (0.00 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +.12% WTI Crude: $63.42 (-0.16%) Dow Jones Futures: +.32% Gold Futures: 3,372 (-.27%) VIX: 16.53 (-.42%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$112,552 (-0.76%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Doubts Over Fed Rate Cuts Mount, Nvidia's China Rebound on Hold

All Eyes on Jackson Hole: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the central bank’s annual meeting today in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Analysts will parse every word like a medium poring over tea leaves to ascertain any hint at the direction the Fed will take on interest rates at its September meeting.

After weeks of believing cuts were all but a done deal, the market is starting to hedge its bets. The markets are increasingly starting to believe cuts might not be imminent. Prediction market Kalshi now has the odds of the Fed not cutting rates at 34%. The odds keep dropping at CME Group's FedWatch, too, where in one day belief rate cuts were coming has dropped from 81.1% to 71.1%.

There is good reason for the doubts creeping in. While the Fed's last meeting minutes readout stressed the central bank remains concerned more about inflation than the labor market because the latter seemed "solid." However, that meeting took place before the last jobs report, which showed the labor market was softening.

The September jobs report will come out before the Fed get-together this time and that will likely weigh heavily on the central bank's decision. Except, Fed Member Beth Hammack – president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland – just said she does not see a case for cutting rates in September after recent data. "We have inflation that’s too high and has been trending upwards over the past year," she told Yahoo! Finance.

That's not necessarily a surprise as Hammock has been one of the most hawkish members of the Fed (meaning opposed to rate cuts), however, she is also not a voting member this year of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), though she still can offer input.

Oh no, Nvidia: Nvidia (NVDA) has reportedly told suppliers such as Amkor Technology (AMKR) and Samsung to halt production on H20 chips for China. Although the AI chipmaker recently won renewal of an export license for the advanced semiconductors in exchange for giving up 15% of its revenue to the federal government, Beijing urged local companies to stop using the H20 chip due to purported security concerns and instead rely upon domestic manufacturers. While not a requirement, it undoubtedly has the force of a directive.

When Nvidia agreed to the unusual arrangement for the export license (Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) got the same deal), analysts suggested the chipmaker could recover as much as $5 billion in lost sales. That seems dead. NVDA stock is down 1.4% in premarket trading.

the H20 chip is a dumbed-down version of Nvidia’s most advanced AI accelerators like Blackwell, and they compete with comparable chips from local suppliers such as Huawei.

Nvidia reports earnings next week on Aug. 27 and the decision on the H20 chips could create significant turbulence, if not on Q2 result, certainly on Q3 and full-year guidance.

Rethinking AI spending: AI is already under pressure as the market rethinks the sustainability of the spending boom. While shares of major AI players such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia all drifted sideways yesterday ahead of Powell's Fed speech, they had tanked on Wednesday and are down about 3% to 4% over the past week.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has fallen off a cliff, losing 14% and it is down almost 20% from all-time highs hit just last week. Meta may have been the canary in the coal mine after it was reported it stood on the brakes on AI hiring. Having been on a spending spree all year long, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reorganized its AI division and order a freeze on any new hiring.

It looks like the wheels might be about to come off the AI gravy train as businesses reconsider their return on investment. A study by MIT of the $30 billion to $40 billion spent by companies on AI indicates only 5% of AI pilot programs resulted in “rapid revenue acceleration.” The rest fell far short of the mark.

The environment wasn't helped any after comments by OpenAI's Sam Altman showed he believed we were in an AI "bubble" with overeager investors creating irrational expectations. Even though AI might be the most important development for future technology advances – OpenAI itself wants to raise trillions of dollars to spend on AI infrastructure – the immediate impact may be less than revolutionary.

One MIT economist thinks AI will at best increase the size of the U.S. economy by only about 1% – or 0.1% a year – over the next decade. Not insignificant, but also not life-changing either.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Alphabet (GOOG) $202.95 +1.2% - Tech giant reportedly signs $10 billion deal with Meta for AI cloud services.

Ross Stores (ROST) $148.82 +2.2% - The off-price retailers topped analyst Q2 profit expectations and reinstated full-year guidance.

Zoom Communications (ZM) $77.00 +5.2% - Video conferencing leader gave a beat-and-raise performance in the second quarter.

Nvidia (NVDA) $173.19 -1.0% - AI chipmaker reportedly tells supplier to halt production of H20 AI chips for China after Beijing issues suggestion local companies use domestic manufacturers.

Intuit (INTU) $658.20 -5.7% - The tax and fintech stock reported fiscal Q4 results that topped Wall Street revenue expectations but Q1 revenue guidance was below forecasts.

Bullish (BLSH) $68.40 -2.8% - The crypto exchange is giving up some of the 11% gains it made yesterday following an investment firm acquiring a $21 million stake.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Hold at Jefferies, tgt $36

CoreWeave (CRWV) multiple upgrades to Buy at Arete and H.C. Wainwright, tgt $180

iQIYI (IQ) upgraded to Buy at UBS, tgt $3.32

Bio-Techne (TECH) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, tgt $70

Downgrades:

BHP Group (BHP) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Coty (COTY) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, tgt $4.25

Instacart (CART) downgraded to Underperform at Wedbush, tgt $42

Dayforce (DAY) downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen, tgt $70

Today’s Bottom Line:

With interest cuts potentially off the table – or sentiment is increasingly leaning that way – and AI in turmoil, it's not surprising the Vix is on the rise. As the leading hyperscalers, chipmakers, and top AI stocks crumble over the past week, the volatility index is rising, up 13.5% in the past five trading days. Although that puts it essentially back to where it was a month ago, it indicates traders are quickly moving back to a risk-off environment.

We should see more pressure build on Bitcoin (BTC) and more momentum behind gold. That also means we just might want to prepare for a big stock market correction.

AI has carried the market higher. Just 10 stocks – mostly all AI related – now account for roughly 40% of the S&P 500's market capitalization. They also represent a record 76% of the U.S. equity market.

It follows that if they start to peel back the tremendous gains they've generated over the past few years, look out below! The popular benchmark index is going to tank – and hard.

Nvidia's market cap alone ($4.27 trillion) is equal to 3.6% of global GDP. And as a percentage of GDP, It is also larger than the entire stock market of the U.K., France, and Germany.

Keep your powder dry, don't make big bets, and wait for the opportunities to come.