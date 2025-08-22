NVIDIA’s China Crisis: Will New Chip Plan Save Its $3 Trillion Run?

NVIDIA Slips as China Tensions Resurface Ahead of Earnings

Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) are trading nearly 2% lower in early Friday action, as renewed geopolitical risk clouds the outlook just days ahead of the company’s next earnings report.

At the center of the storm: escalating export restrictions and a newly reported chip design - the B30A - intended to meet U.S. government standards while still serving the Chinese market.

CEO Jensen Huang confirmed ongoing “dialogue” with Washington about allowing sales of this updated chip to China.

While the H20 was previously greenlit for export, Beijing is now reportedly considering restrictions on NVIDIA’s chips over fears they may contain “backdoors” or embedded “kill switches.”

Multiple reports this month suggest the Chinese government has urged state-linked companies to avoid NVIDIA hardware altogether.

This escalating distrust comes at a time when NVIDIA’s China revenue has already fallen sharply. Last quarter, China - including Hong Kong - accounted for just over 12% of revenue. That is down from 28% in 2023. While NVIDIA has framed its China business as strategically important to maintaining U.S. leadership in AI hardware, growing political pressure may force a deeper retreat.

Huang has argued that allowing NVIDIA to operate in China helps ensure the country’s AI foundation is built on U.S. technology, limiting the influence of domestic Chinese players like Huawei.

But Washington remains wary of boosting China’s AI capabilities, even indirectly.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s stock has been volatile.

After a strong 14% surge earlier this month - driven in part by optimism following AMD’s bullish results - shares broke out of the summer trading range and triggered a new bullish trend in the 50-day moving average. But that trend may be running out of momentum.

Expectations for next week’s earnings call are high.

Analysts project 59% year-over-year revenue growth, still strong but 10 percentage points lower than the prior quarter. That would mark the sixth consecutive quarter of decelerating growth.

Valuation is another growing concern. With NVDA trading at all-time highs, any revenue or margin miss - particularly not tied to China or data center orders - could catalyze a broad tech selloff.

The stock now carries significant “Redemption Risk,” where sentiment reversal could trigger widespread selling from ETFs, mutual funds, and retail holders alike.

Bottom Line:



NVIDIA remains a core AI leader, but the cracks in its growth foundation are growing more visible. Investors should approach next week’s earnings with caution and consider hedging or limiting exposure, especially as we head into the volatility-prone month of September.