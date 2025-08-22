Tax-Prep Giant Intuit (INTU) Beats Fiscal Q4 Earnings But Stumbles on Outlook

Amid rising economic challenges and a shifting landscape imposed by artificial intelligence, investors are increasingly unsatisfied with a “mere” earnings beat. That was the harsh lesson that tax-preparation software specialist Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) learned the hard way. Despite the company delivering strong quarterly results on paper, INTU stock fell sharply following the disclosure — a clear sign that investors read the fine print.

Outside of any other context, Intuit’s results would be the envy of any mature, large-capitalization enterprise. According to its press release, Intuit generated total revenue of $18.8 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 16% on a year-over-year basis. On a non-GAAP basis, Intuit posted earnings per share of $2.75, representing 38% growth over the year-ago quarter’s print of $1.99.

It should also be noted that the company beat Wall Street’s consensus revenue target of $3.75 billion and EPS view of $2.66. Other notable achievements included Intuit growing its Credit Karma sales 34% to $649 million, while TurboTax Live saw revenue pop 47% to $2 billion.

So, why the volatility in INTU stock?

Much of the answer appears to be tied to Mailchimp. According to Intuit’s press release, its Online Ecosystem (which includes Mailchimp along with various other units) grew 20% for the year. However, excluding Mailchimp, the ecosystem grew by 25%, which means that the email marketing and automation platform was the laggard.

Another factor could be related to conservative forward guidance. For fiscal year 2026, management guided revenue to between $20.99 billion and $21.19 billion, implying 12% to 13% growth. EPS was guided to $22.98 to $23.18, implying 14% to 15% growth. Both stats are quite conservative to what was delivered in fiscal Q4, thereby potentially triggering investor anxieties.

Finally, generative AI has long been viewed as a potential disruptor of digital-service-oriented businesses, which may have contributed to the jitters. Still, contrarian investors may be looking at a potential opportunity.

Using a framework of discrete-state analytics where price dynamism is condensed into net buys or net sells, circumstances initially appear poor for INTU stock. In the past 10 weeks, the market has essentially to buy shares only three times while deciding to sell seven times, with the overall trajectory suffering a downtrend.

The above quantitative sequence — which can be abbreviated as 3-7-D — implies heavy pessimism. However, what’s notable is that historically, the balance of distributive sessions far outweighing accumulative tends to broadcast a sentiment reversal. Assuming the positive pathway, INTU stock could potentially hit just over $757 (based on a study of past analogs).

Even the negative pathway is forecasting a price target of over $725 over the next 10 weeks.

As such, there may be enough room for retail investors to consider acquiring INTU stock in the open market. What’s really intriguing, though, is the options market. Right now, market makers are offering a maximum payout of over 104% for the 690/700 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17.

With $700 being a relatively conservative target, Intuit’s crash may be viewed by others as an opportunity.