UnitedHealth (UNH) Pops Amid Rising Support Among Institutional Investors

Circumstances haven’t been easy for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) investors. Earlier this year, the insurance giant tanked due to a convergence of severe operational, regulatory and reputational challenges. In particular, the company reported second-quarter earnings results that fell well short of expectations. Combined with an outlook that was drastically lower than analysts’ consensus targets and UNH stock practically had nowhere to go but down.

The volatility has been ugly, with UnitedHealth losing more than 39% of equity value on a year-to-date basis. Over the trailing 52 weeks, UNH stock plunged 47%. For context, the benchmark S&P 500 is up 10% so far in 2025 and has gained over 16% in the trailing one-year period. While circumstances look bleak, longtime stakeholders may have received a lifeline from select institutional investors.

A little over a week ago, MarketWatch reported that both Soros Fund Management and Appaloosa Management acquired shares of the embattled insurer. Since the publication date, UNH stock has gained over 13% (since the time of this writing).

Interestingly, when looking at UNH stock from the vantage point of discrete-state analysis — where vibrant price action is condensed into simple net buys or net sells — the balance of accumulative sessions is far outweighed by distributive sessions (on a weekly basis).

The above sequence — which can be abbreviated as 3-7-D for three up weeks, seven down weeks and an overall downtrend — has only materialized 14 times on a rolling basis since January 2019. However, the pattern has historically represented an upswing, with one important caveat.

If the week following the flashing of the 3-7-D sequence ends positively, there’s a chance that it could move sideways over the next several weeks. However, if the following week’s performance is negative, UNH stock strangely has a tendency of rising higher — with past analogs suggesting that a price target of over $341 being a possibility.

Given the potential breadth of upside, retail investors may consider a straightforward approach of acquiring UNH stock in the open market. However, for speculators interested in leverage, market makers appear to be offering a rather generous payout for the 310/320 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17.

The $320 target by the Oct. 17 expiration date puts UNH stock in the middle of the forecasted range using the principles of discrete-state analysis. Should the trade be successful, the payout is presently listed at about 133%.