NVIDIA’s Earnings Could Derail the Market—Here’s Why That Matters Today

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 25, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.30% 10-Year Yield: 4.281 (+.023 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.39% WTI Crude: $64.12 (+0.72%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.33% Gold Futures: $3,410 (-0.24%) VIX: 14.22 (-14.23%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$111,512 (-1.44%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Stocks are slipping modestly at the open as traders digest Friday’s strong bounce and shift focus toward a wave of key earnings and economic catalysts later this week.

Friday’s sharp move higher was fueled by Powell’s dovish shift at Jackson Hole, which sparked a repricing of rate cut odds and sent small caps soaring. This is a classic risk-on rotation behavior.

Notable of that behavior is the outperformance of the Russell 2000 Index (IWM) which surged almost 4%, more than double the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500’s daily returns.

It is VERY notable that the highly speculative industries of the market such as Quantum Computing, eVTOL and Nuclear Energy rallied by much smaller degrees on Friday. This suggests that the rally was light on speculation, which would mean that investors should expect another round of selling this week.

Mega-cap tech remains in the spotlight with NVIDIA earnings Wednesday, and the broader market is in a holding pattern until Friday’s PCE report, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, provides clarity on future policy moves.

Only one U.S. economic report hits today (New Home Sales at 10:00 ET), leaving sentiment to swing on headlines and technicals. Homebuilders are another sector that should start to see a tailwind on a dovish outlook from the Fed.

Corporate headlines are limited but notable:

Apple (AAPL) is planning a 3-year iPhone overhaul.

is planning a 3-year iPhone overhaul. Intel (INTC) jumps after confirming a U.S. government equity stake (9.9%) tied to its Ohio fab turnaround.

jumps after confirming a U.S. government equity stake (9.9%) tied to its Ohio fab turnaround. Meta (META) is expanding its AI footprint via a new partnership with Midjourney.

is expanding its AI footprint via a new partnership with Midjourney. NVIDIA (NVDA) is prepping a new AI chip for China amid rising geopolitical tech tensions.

is prepping a new AI chip for China amid rising geopolitical tech tensions. Spotify (SPOT) plans price hikes to match its expanded feature set.

What to Watch This Week

Friday’s Powell pivot keeps rate cut hopes alive, but Friday’s PCE data will test the narrative.

NVIDIA earnings Wednesday will be a volatility event for the entire market.

will be a volatility event for the entire market. Asia’s strength vs Europe’s stagnation reveals divergent regional sentiment and opportunity.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Intel (INTC) $25.36 +1.5% Rallies after confirming a landmark deal with the Trump Administration in which the U.S. government will take a 9.9% stake to back Intel’s U.S.-based chip manufacturing expansion.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) $30.62 +1.9% Also benefits from the tariff investigation announcement, with investors betting on its reduced import exposure versus peers.

Oncology Pharma (ONC) $3.10 +1.8% Pops on news that BeOne Medicines will sell royalty rights on Amgen’s IMDELLTRA to Royalty Pharma for up to $950M.

RH (RH) $254.36 –7.8% Sinks on Trump’s new tariff investigation into furniture imports, raising exposure risks.

Wayfair (W) $55.00 –6.8% Pulls back hard on tariff probe concerns, with a large portion of its supply chain exposed to overseas manufacturing.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) $33.89 –4.5% Declines after announcing plans to acquire JDE Peet’s for €15.7B and split into two independent companies.

TeraWulf (WULF) $2.91 –2.4% Down after announcing the full exercise of the greenshoe option in its $1 billion convertible notes offering.

Upgrades & Downgrades –

Editors note, pay attention to this morning’s downgrades and the sector/industries they represent. All have a connection with the consumer and consumer activity.

Upgrades:

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc, price target $21.

upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc, price target $21. Alaska Air (ALK) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James, price target $70.

upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James, price target $70. Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James, price target $35.

upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James, price target $35. FirstEnergy (FE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays, price target $49.

upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays, price target $49. Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist, price target $125.

Downgrades:

American Airlines (AAL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James.

downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James. American Eagle (AEO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities, price target $10.

downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities, price target $10. Quest Diagnostics (DGX) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird, price target $194.

Today’s Bottom Line:

The market’s focus is locked on two things: NVIDIA earnings and inflation data. Recent warnings from SMCI, CoreWeave, and Dell about weak AI-related demand suggest NVIDIA’s results may fall short of sky-high expectations. That’s a major risk—not just for NVIDIA, but for the entire market rally built on AI momentum.

NVIDIA approached its earnings report on Wednesday with the stock heading back towards its all-time highs. That shot right back to its highs may feel good, but it’s a sign of the market’s expectations that shouldn’t be ignored.

Here’s a simple rule: High Prices + High Expectations = Higher Risk.

If NVIDIA fails to blow investors’ hair back with their quarterly results on Wednesday we should expect to see the stock drop to the $150 price rage in short order. I’m not a bear, just recognizing the risks here.

On top of NVIDIA, seasonality remains a threat.

Powell’s tone last week boosted sentiment, but the data still must prove the case for rate cuts. And even if the Fed does move, investors will need to ask why. Hint: It’s because the economy is slowing faster than it looks.