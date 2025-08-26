Is AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) a Buy Above $50?

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is a direct competitor to SpaceX's Starlink. It is building the world's first network for satellites that provide 5G connections to connect unmodified smartphones from space. This idea was first proposed by the founder of AST SpaceMobile, but SpaceX has also gotten involved here through its Starlink Direct to Cell service as AST SpaceMobile became more serious.

The market already sees significant potential here, as such a network would allow it to reap billions from telecom partners while taking away market share from SpaceX.

ASTS stock is up 2,152%+ since May 2024. It is off by over 15% from its July peak price of over $60, but has broken above $50 today again.

Should you buy ASTS stock above $50?

If you look at the long-term potential, ASTS stock is still very speculative. SpaceX has deeper pockets and may catch up. But at the same time, it is ahead in direct-to-cell tech, and analysts see significant revenue growth in the coming years as this service comes online.

Up to $65 million in revenue is expected for all of 2025, with up to $418.66 million being expected in 2026 ($248.48 million average). The company expects to launch its service by the end of this year, and any announcement of a delay may drag ASTS stock down significantly. But the long-term potential remains solid.

Scotiabank recently put a $45.4 price target on ASTS. It believes ASTS will see $30 billion in revenue by 2033, more than Amazon's Kuiper's projected $25 billion revenue. Considering ASTS trades with a market cap of $18.3 billion, meeting those targets will lead to multibagger returns from here.

In the near term, the momentum can take it back to its previous highs. ASTS broke through the resistance at $50 with ease, which it failed to do back in June.