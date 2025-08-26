Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rises on a Possible Lift from Uncle Sam

Although geopolitical tensions and flashpoints cynically undergird defense contractors like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), investors first and foremost treat the company as a profit-oriented business. This means that Lockheed must not only deliver the goods but also provide a credible path forward. It failed to do achieve this objective recently, explaining the shortfall in LMT stock last month. Still, LMT happens to be one of the top-performing names — and momentum could potentially keep charging ahead.

In late July, circumstances did not seem so auspicious. For the second quarter, Lockheed reported earnings of $1.46 per share, down sharply from the year-ago-quarter’s print of $6.85 per share. Adding to investor anxieties, Wall Street analysts had pegged the bottom-line metric to land at $6.57. On the top line, the defense contractor generated $18.2 billion, which was a slight improvement from last year. However, this figure also missed the consensus target, which stood at $18.57 billion.

If the headline numbers weren’t bad enough, Lockheed also slashed its earnings forecast to a range between $21.70 per share to $22, down from the prior guidance of $27 to $27.30. Management also disclosed a heavy drop in anticipated business operating profit to $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion (which previously landed at $8.1 billion to $8.2 billion).

However, it appears that post-earnings digestion contributed to a rally in LMT stock. Essentially, the defense contractor didn’t lose its relevance; if anything, escalating tensions across the globe make Lockheed more relevant. But with the equity downgrade, LMT trades at a perceived discount.

In the trailing month, LMT stock has gained nearly 8%. For context, the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) has gained just under 1% during the same period. Some of the recent momentum could be fueled by the Ukraine war, with Russia showing no real signs of ending its belligerent actions. Further, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at the federal government taking stakes in U.S. defense contractors.

Interestingly, in the trailing 10 weeks, the market effectively voted to buy LMT stock six times and sell four times. Despite the balance of accumulative sessions outweighing distributive, LMT incurred a downward trend during this period. This sequence — which can be abbreviated as 6-4-D — is rare, having only materialized 12 times since January 2019.

However, what’s really interesting is that, both from a near-term perspective and a longer-term outlook, this quantitative signal may imply a sentiment reversal. In the following week, there’s a 58.33% chance that LMT stock rises, with a median return of 1.77%. As a baseline, the chance of upside is only 49.71%.

Over the next 10 weeks (about two months), the 6-4-D sequence tends to produce a relatively wide risk-reward envelope: against Monday’s close, the upside target is aiming for $485.30 while the downside sits at $454.55.

Those interested in using multi-leg options strategies may consider two intriguing trades. First, the 460/465 bull call spread expiring Sept. 19 features a max payout of over 127% if LMT stock rises through the short strike price ($465) at expiration. Second, speculators may consider the 465/470 bull spread expiring Oct. 17. While the max payout is lower at 108.33%, this trade also provides more time for the thesis to pan out.

