NVIDIA Earnings Alert

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar August 26, 2025

Dear Reader,

I just released a breakdown of NVIDIA’s price activity ahead of earnings.

Nvidia reports earnings tomorrow, and the stock is already priced for perfection. Everyone’s chasing the hype, but smart traders know this setup usually ends with a sell-the-news pullback.

In my latest breakdown, I will show you:

Why sentiment and options activity are flashing caution

NVIDIA’s historical “seasonal” performance in September

The exact three “Buy the Dip” levels I’m targeting ($170, $150, $140)

Click here to get all the details ahead of tomorrow’s report.

— CJ

 

