Oklo Shares Upgraded, Time to Buy

Oklo shares bounce off key support after a healthy correction, now rallying on a bullish analyst upgrade. Traders are eyeing the $75 breakout zone with a short-term target of $85–$87.

Shares of Oklo (OKLO) are trading more than 3% higher Tuesday morning following an early analyst upgrade that reinforces the stock’s bullish setup.

Oklo is one of the key nuclear energy innovators riding the wave of demand tied to AI-driven data infrastructure.

Shares have surged 253% year-to-date in 2025 as investors increasingly view nuclear power as a long-term solution to the energy demands of the next industrial cycle.

Last week, shares of Oklo traded as much as 25% below their early-August highs as speculative investors pulled back from some of the more volatile segments of the market. The move is considered a “healthy correction” following a fast and aggressive move higher in July.

Nuclear names - including NuScale Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Oklo – all underwent what can be described as “healthy corrections” in recent weeks, with many now testing significant technical support levels.

In Oklo’s case, the stock bounced sharply off its 50-day moving average last week, a key trendline that has acted as strong support for most of the year. Traders used that dip as a technical entry, fueling a short-term recovery that is now gaining further momentum.

On Tuesday morning, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oklo with a “Buy” rating and a price target of $92, representing roughly 30% upside from Monday’s close. That catalyst has pushed shares just below the $75 level, which now stands out as a key breakout trigger.

If the current trend continues, Oklo shares have a short-term price target of $85–$87, where overhead resistance could emerge. But with price action strengthening and institutional backing increasing, the setup favors continuation.

Bottom Line: Oklo remains in a strong long-term uptrend, with a price target of $125 based on both technicals and macro tailwinds.