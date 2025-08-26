Trump Targets the Fed and All Eyes Turn to Nvidia

Stocks are sliding again after Monday’s broad-market weakness, with futures pointing to another soft open.
Investors are turning cautious ahead of a critical earnings report from Nvidia tomorrow after the market close. With AI leading the market narrative all year and speculation that an AI bubble may be forming, Nvidia’s results will likely determine the direction of stocks into the end of the week, and possibly the rest of the month.
Tariffs, Central Bank Drama, and Robot Brains. While earnings season rolls on, geopolitics and Fed friction are taking the headlines this morning. Here are the three stories grabbing investor’s attention this morning.
Upgrades
Downgrades
The market is showing signs of fatigue. Nvidia’s earnings tomorrow may offer one last burst of momentum, but investor positioning suggests growing caution heading into September.
Market breadth has held up through August’s low-volume drift, but the VIX is back near one-year lows. This is reflecting complacency at exactly the wrong time. That’s a red flag.
I emphasize seasonality for a reason - the calendar is turning toward one of the most volatile stretches of the year.
The chart below highlights weekly S&P 500 returns since 2000. Week 36, early September, kicks off a six-week period where stocks historically struggle.
Five of the next six weeks have delivered negative average returns for the index.
Nvidia’s report also marks the unofficial end of earnings season. With that catalyst gone, and no clear bullish narrative to replace it, investor focus will shift to risk management. Expect a rise in volatility and growing pressure to sell rallies.
Bottom line: Now is the time to shift into a more defensive posture. Don’t wait for confirmation—seasonality, sentiment, and technical exhaustion are all flashing caution.
