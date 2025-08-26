Trump Targets the Fed and All Eyes Turn to Nvidia

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 26, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.07% 10-Year Yield: 4.281 (+0.6 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.11% WTI Crude: $63.63 (-1.79%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.06% Gold Futures: $3,424.50 (+0.22%) VIX: 14.79 (+4.01%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$111,512 (-0.65%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Stocks are sliding again after Monday’s broad-market weakness, with futures pointing to another soft open.

Investors are turning cautious ahead of a critical earnings report from Nvidia tomorrow after the market close. With AI leading the market narrative all year and speculation that an AI bubble may be forming, Nvidia’s results will likely determine the direction of stocks into the end of the week, and possibly the rest of the month.

Tariffs, Central Bank Drama, and Robot Brains. While earnings season rolls on, geopolitics and Fed friction are taking the headlines this morning. Here are the three stories grabbing investor’s attention this morning.

Trump’s Rare-Earth Threats – The former president warned China that a 200% tariff could be imposed if rare-earth magnet exports are restricted, reigniting trade war fears. Aircraft parts and Boeing deals are being floated as leverage.

BREAKING : Defense Stocks in Focus – Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Trump administration is "thinking about" taking equity stakes in key defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, a potential game-changer for military-industrial investing. This follows the Government's 9.9% equity stake grab of Intel last week.

Fed Power Struggle – Trump says he's firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged false mortgage claims. She says it's illegal and refuses to resign, escalating tensions over Fed independence and future rate policy.

Nvidia's Robotics Leap – Nvidia's $3,499 Jetson AGX Thor chip is now on sale. Branded as a "robot brain," it can run GenAI models and is already in use by companies like Amazon, Meta, and Boston Dynamics. While small today, robotics is Nvidia's fastest-growing segment.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

EchoStar (SATS) $50.71 ▲7% - Exploded higher after AT&T announced a $23 billion deal to acquire key spectrum licenses, giving EchoStar a major capital infusion and reshaping telecom infrastructure ownership ahead of the 5G/6G transition.

Eli Lilly (LLY) $709.27 ▲0% - Pushed higher after reporting strong topline data from its Phase 3 ATTAIN-2 trial. Patients on the high dose of its oral GLP-1, orforglipron, lost over 10% of their weight—another major win in the obesity drug race.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; PT $213

Analysts cited growing traction with hyperscalers, particularly for AI-focused workloads, and see strong upside in AMD’s data center roadmap.

VF Corp (VFC) – Upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

Cited as a turnaround story with valuation support, Baird sees upside as margins stabilize and supply chain pressures ease.

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Arete; PT $200

Analysts are increasingly bullish on Qualcomm’s AI smartphone strategy and diversification beyond mobile chips.

Okta (OKTA) – Upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord; PT $120

Canaccord sees improving enterprise demand and stabilization in identity spend, noting execution improvements and upside to FY25 guidance.

Downgrades

Constellation Brands (STZ) – Downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA; PT $150

BofA sees risk to beer category volumes and margin compression amid a more cautious consumer backdrop.

Generac (GNRC) – Downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; PT $219

Citi noted weakening residential demand and delayed project cycles, reducing near-term earnings visibility.

PDD Holdings (PDD) – Downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; PT $120

Regulatory uncertainty and macro headwinds in China prompted a more cautious stance despite strong recent growth.

Skechers (SKX) – Downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

Argus cited valuation concerns and potential slowing in international growth, despite solid fundamentals.

Today’s Bottom Line:

The market is showing signs of fatigue. Nvidia’s earnings tomorrow may offer one last burst of momentum, but investor positioning suggests growing caution heading into September.

Market breadth has held up through August’s low-volume drift, but the VIX is back near one-year lows. This is reflecting complacency at exactly the wrong time. That’s a red flag.

I emphasize seasonality for a reason - the calendar is turning toward one of the most volatile stretches of the year.

The chart below highlights weekly S&P 500 returns since 2000. Week 36, early September, kicks off a six-week period where stocks historically struggle.

Five of the next six weeks have delivered negative average returns for the index.

Nvidia’s report also marks the unofficial end of earnings season. With that catalyst gone, and no clear bullish narrative to replace it, investor focus will shift to risk management. Expect a rise in volatility and growing pressure to sell rallies.

Bottom line: Now is the time to shift into a more defensive posture. Don’t wait for confirmation—seasonality, sentiment, and technical exhaustion are all flashing caution.